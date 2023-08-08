Cattle sold to four states at the Northern Limousin Breeders Sale at the Scone Selling Complex.
It was an interstate buyer who snapped up the top-priced lot, as well, when Froghollow Ace S1480 sold for $28,000 to Damian and Mandy Gommers, Mandayen, Keith, South Australia.
Offered by Matthew Friend, Froghollow Limousins, Black Mountain, the 23-month-old bull weighed 864 kilograms with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 140 square centimetres, an intramuscular fat figure (IMF) of 4.7 per cent and rump and rib fat scans of 13 and eight millimetres, respectively.
First-time buyers at the sale and to Froghollow, the Gommers, stud principals at Mandayen, described Froghollow Ace - out of LFLC Ace and by Froghollow Kimberly - as a "very correct and well-balanced bull" and noted being homozygous black and polled "was a bonus".
"I'm always looking around for a new sire size for our herd and we've been looking for something with a low birth weight and a little bit of outcross genetics to what we've been using for the last four or five years and we came across him," Mr Gommers said.
The Gommers had Tim Bayliss, Ray White, Dorrigo, on the ground at the multi-vendor sale on Friday, August 4, specifically for Froghollow Ace.
"I trust Tim's eye. He has a really good knowledge of cattle and he said he'd do a good job for [us] so we went for it," Mr Gommers said.
At auction, 33 of 42 bulls sold to an average of $7090.
Five of seven females sold to an average of $3500 while one cow and calf also sold for $3500.
The top-priced female was Amber Park Sweet Prize, sold for $6000 and offered by Ken and Kirstin Bisley, Amber Park Limousins, Wingham.
The Grant family, The Downfall Limousins, was the buyer of the led heifer who was pregnancy tested in calf (PTIC) to Summit Recharge R35.
Sale committee representative Kirstin Bisley said this year's offering was one of the most consistent lineups of high quality bulls and females the sale has offered.
She said the sale continues to improve every year and despite the dry seasonal conditions throughout the local landscape, buyers showed strong support and demand for the limousin genetics on offer, with sales into SA, Queensland, Tasmania and NSW.
The committee thanked the selling agent, the buyers, under bidders and vendors at the sale.
The sale was run by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Scone, with Chris Dobie the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus ran the online interface.
Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.
