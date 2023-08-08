The Land
Home/News

2023 Northern Limousin Breeders Sale top price, average and clearance rate

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
August 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Froghollow Ace S1480 was the top-priced bull at the Northern Limousin Breeders Sale. Picture supplied
Froghollow Ace S1480 was the top-priced bull at the Northern Limousin Breeders Sale. Picture supplied

Cattle sold to four states at the Northern Limousin Breeders Sale at the Scone Selling Complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.