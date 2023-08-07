The Land
Home/Markets

PTIC Angus heifers sell for $900 at Braidwood's August store sale

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restocker steers made to 285c/kg at Braidwood store cattle sale last Friday. File picture
Restocker steers made to 285c/kg at Braidwood store cattle sale last Friday. File picture

A total of 270 head of cattle were yarded at Braidwood's monthly store sale last Friday, where buyers chased good lines of heifers, but passed on restockers lacking quality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.