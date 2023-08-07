A total of 270 head of cattle were yarded at Braidwood's monthly store sale last Friday, where buyers chased good lines of heifers, but passed on restockers lacking quality.
Agents reported the quality was limited with only a few heavy cows and export cattle yarded.
"There was not very much local buyer activity," said Elders Cleary Mcdowall livestock agent John Brewer of Moss Vale.
"Most restocker and feeder cattle returned to the Riverina, Bungendore and Yass regions.
"There was only one cow and export processor/buyer present from northern Victoria."
A total of 18 cows and 10 export cattle were offered.
The cow market was a little stronger, selling from 160 to 230 cents a kilogram.
Heavy steers and heifers sold from 180c/kg to 255c/kg. Feeder steers and heifers sold for 200c/kg to 278c/kg.
Restocker Angus steers sold to 290c/kg and restocker Angus heifers made to 260c/kg.
A pen of local vendor bred Angus and black baldy restocker steers made from 160c/kg to 285c/kg.
A pen of Hereford restocker steers made to 180c/kg.
A line of pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus heifers made $700 to $900.
Cows with calves sold from $900 to $1300.
Two large pens of lightweight Angus restocker heifers sold for 130c/kg to 240c/kg.
The sale was conducted by Elders Cleary Mcdowall; Jim Hindmarsh and Son; Schute Bell Livestock; Nutrien; and, WJ Gibbs and Company.
