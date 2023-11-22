Counting bugs, trapping foxes - meet the bright minds behind ag

With more than 130 years of rich history, the NSW Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) has been involved in a suite of robust science, technology and research in that time.
Researchers have met challenges faced by the industry from producing Farrer's Federation wheat in 1903 to helping combat the many biosecurity threats threatening our shores including Varroa mite in 2022.
The NSW DPI, globally recognised as a top one percent in plant, animal and environmental sciences research organisation, has 2500 staff supporting our primary producers every day.
Meet 15 of the faces behind our state's agriculture research team who cover everything from livestock to crop research, soil health and even fisheries in the Murray Darling Basin.
And they all happen to be under the age of 40.
In this series these researchers tell us what they are researching and its benefits to the industry.
Blake Palmer, research/development officer, soil and water
Blake's research has ranged from understanding nutrient stratification through to soil physics and compaction.
"Soils focusing on irrigated and dryland cotton and cereal systems. Soils are fundamental in underpinning both productivity and sustainability of agriculture," he said.
"Everything we eat and drink - the things we need to survive - contain nutrients which pass through soil at some point or rely on healthy and well-structured soils, so to my mind it is critical we understand how to work with soil as one of our greatest natural resources.
"Being able to better understand these areas equips growers with the knowledge to make informed best management decisions within their unique operations."
One of the most unusual things about his job is: "the inbuilt need to kick the dirt wherever I go for a rapid soil assessment".
"This includes mum's garden during Christmas, the backyard of an Airbnb or a council strip near the shops. Nowhere is safe," he said.
Emily Johnston, genetics development officer, livestock systems
The research Emily is working on is within the space of beef, sheep, and goat genetics, which is an essential component of livestock production as it enables the improvement of productivity, sustainability, and profitability.
"Selective breeding based on genetics allows for the improvement of various traits of interest by choosing animals that are best suited for different production systems and goals," she said.
"The benefits of this research means that livestock producers can select animals based on the genetic potential of different traits.
"Producers are also able to select based on traits they cannot visually see such as reproductive performance and carcase traits.
"This information can be backed by both data recording and DNA. It allows producers to accelerate the rate of genetic gain in their herd or flock and reach their desired outcomes. It also contributes towards the NSW government's Net Zero emissions reduction targets."
Dr Jerom Stocks, fisheries scientist
Jerom researches the ecology, management and restoration of fish and aquatic ecosystems in the NSW Murray Darling Basin (MBD).
His study focuses on understanding what fish need to thrive and survive, to enhance native fish recovery through better water management.
"I provide the knowledge required for water planning and active management of flows; this maximises benefits of public investment to support native fish in the MDB," he said.
"This helps protect and recover native fish populations within the MDB to ensure they will be here for future generations by improving the population structure of native fish through regular breeding events.
"Through long-term water plans we are targeting a 15 per cent increase in abundance of our iconic Murray Cod and Golden Perch populations across the MDB and expanding the occurrence of threatened species such as Freshwater Catfish, including in the Macquarie Valley."
One of the most unusual things about his job is using electrofishing to capture fish from the wild.
"We use a boat that puts electricity into the water that attracts and immobilises the fish so we can catch them, record the species, lengths and weights and return them to the river unharmed," he said.
"You never know what fish you may find; they could be tiny Gudgeons to 130cm 50 kilogram Murray cod."
Lucy Collingridg, vertebrate pest technical officer
Working with landholders in the Northern Tablelands, Lucy support the adoption of best practice pest management at a landscape scale.
Better Predator Control is a cross-tenure, predator monitoring and management project, which gives land managers the opportunity to trial and adopt new management options.
Alternative control techniques, which include canid pest injectors, artificial intelligence baiting and trapping devices, are being tested by landholders to find what best works on their property and will complement existing control programs.
"We are working to ensure this project is relevant to whole region, blending production and conservation values to benefit all stakeholders," she said.
Dr Jessica Todd, vertebrate pest animal research scientist
For the past nine years, Jessica has worked in the field, trapping and monitoring foxes, feral pigs, wild dogs, feral cats and game birds to improve monitoring techniques which inform management decisions and boost control of pest animals.
Based at the Yanco Agricultural Institute, she is working in collaboration with Local Land Services (LLS) to inform foot-and-mouth disease preparedness in NSW.
This work is modelling pest animal populations to estimate the abundance and densities of susceptible pest species, including deer, feral pigs and feral goats, before and after control programs have been implemented. Vital information generated by the research will help evaluate the effectiveness of control strategies in the field and identify areas of improvement in an FMD outbreak.
From the field to the desktop, Jessica is now using geospatial (mapping) programs and coding software to protect livestock production, native species, communities and the environment.
Nathan Pugh, biocontrol technician
Nathan excels at growing weeds to control weeds.
As part of NSW DPI's biocontrol initiative, he mass-rears the biocontrol agents (millions of insects), which are released into the field to control terrestrial and aquatic weeds, including cabomba, harrisia cactus, sagittaria, salvinia and water hyacinth.
These biocontrol agents, which have been brought into Australia from other locations once deemed suitable, are evaluated to assess how effectively they can establish and impact on weeds in our environment.
"Research helps determine how well biocontrol agents suit a wide range of habitats and conditions for release across the country," he said.
Making sure invasive weeds have ideal growing conditions is a key part of Nathan's job. Having healthy target weeds to breed the biocontrol agents ensures healthy and plentiful supplies of the insects.
Dr Xiaocheng (Diego) Zhu, biosecurity researcher
Diego is a highly skilled molecular scientist at the Wagga Wagga Agricultural Institute, who is developing eDNA to detect invasive plant species, including Amazon frogbit, yellow burrhead and parthenium weed.
All living organisms shed genetic materials in their surrounding environment and these genetic materials can be detected and quantified. By monitoring the eDNA of an invasive plant, we can monitor the species' presence or absence in terrestrial and aquatic environments.
This research allows detection of invasive plant species at early stage of incursion or new emergence within 48 hours, without the need of intensive sampling.
Detecting species when they are locally rare is important for biosecurity because it enables early detection of new incursions and the rapid containment of biosecurity threats. eDNA can be used to measure and assess the success of eradication programs.
Ashara Patterson, weed research technical officer
Ashara performs hands-on field work for NSW DPI's weed biocontrol research projects, which aim to reduce weed impacts, by releasing an agent, usually an insect or pathogen.
These biocontrol agents attack the weed and no other plant species to reduce reliance on herbicides and deliver ongoing control once established in the field.
Ashara could be in the field gathering biocontrol agents (usually insects), collecting target plants (weeds) and host-range plants (other plants which could host the control agent), growing the plants, rearing the insects, running tests, and maintaining hygiene so our facilities, glasshouses and state-of-the-art quarantine facilities operate at national standards.
Host-range testing helps ensure the selected biocontrol agent targets only the problem weed species. Following strict protocols, Ashara tests agents with agricultural and environmental plants related to the weeds, so NSW DPI can confidently identify suitable biocontrol agents from their quarantine facilities at the Orange Agricultural Institute.
The result of the whole team's work reduces the cost of weed management for the state.
Dr Laura Michie, fisheries scientist
Laura's research focuses on understanding the impact of cold-water pollution on fish in the Murray Darling Basin.
Cold water pollution most often occurs during spring and summer when water that is commonly 10 degree C to 17C colder than natural is released into rivers from upstream dams, reducing river temperatures. This can impact the survival, reproduction and health of native fish as well as make the rivers too cold for people to enjoy.
"Understanding cold water pollution impacts on fish helps us develop efficient management strategies and design infrastructure that will help us balance the use of large dams and maintain healthy fisheries," she said.
Her research outcomes show the benefits to fish that will come from our aims of improving water temperature and quality in over 2000 kilometres of important waterways, which could double native fish populations downstream of priority dams.
Tendo Mukasa Mugerwa, research officer, plant systems
Tendo's primary areas of research are plant-soil-microbe interactions, crop nutrition and improved methods of agronomy.
He is currently conducting research into the selection of improved strains of rhizobia for industry (funded by GRDC).
"The use of high-value pulses throughout the northern grains region can be limited by the inability of current commercial rhizobia strains to adapt to specific soil conditions. This can result in inadequate nodulation which can reduce crop growth," he said.
"My research aims to identify new strains of rhizobia that can improve nitrogen fixation, crop yield and nitrogen carry-over to a subsequent crop, especially in soils previously seen as non-conducive to pulse growth. This can give more growers the opportunity to grow a productive pulse crop.
"I can't say that there is anything 'unusual' about my job! It is definitely diverse and interesting, which makes it fun. One minute I can be working on strains of rhizobia in a laboratory and the next minute I am adjusting tyres on a planter in the paddock."
Dr Rajneet Uppal, research scientist, plant systems.
Rajneet's research seeks to develop varieties of oilseeds that will provide better crop adaptation to high temperatures, frost events and drought stress and will economically benefit agricultural industries and the broader NSW community.
"Recent climate change predictions emphasise that the frequency of extreme climatic events is expected to increase. This poses serious concerns for crop production systems. In NSW, the spring temperature is warming by + 2.5 to 3C, therefore we need crops that can tolerate high temperatures and dry seasons," she said.
Her research program focuses on the strategies that mitigate the challenges of climate change, help further expansion of industry to hotter environments of northern NSW and southern Queensland and fosters the maintenance of Australian growers' competitiveness in the world markets.
Mitchell Clifton, research officer, plant systems
Mitchell is currently researching winter cereal agronomy in northern NSW with the aim to identify gaps and test new developments for the benefits of growers around Australia.
Currently he is part of a nation-wide evaluation of long coleoptile bread and durum wheat lines, developed by CSIRO and funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), which will allow farmers to chase soil moisture for improved crop establishment and timely sowing under dry conditions.
"We also have many collaborations with private companies and other government agencies for the evaluation of newly developed genetic material and chemical products," he said.
"Another great passion of mine is investigating abiotic stress tolerance (i.e. heat stress) through identifying key morpho-physiological traits (i.e. plant carbon use-efficiency, grain-filling rate, biomass utilization) which contribute to yield and quality under stress.
"Research allows me the opportunity to give directly back to the farming and scientific communities.
"Often it is challenging and dynamic, whether we are out in the field, in the laboratory, communicating with people across Australia, but that also makes it extremely rewarding."
Juan Ignacio Gargiulo, development officer dairy, livestock systems
Juan's focus is to lead and collaborate on research and development projects within the dairy industry.
Currently, he is engaged in research covering various aspects of dairy science, including farm systems, economics, technology and automation and data management.
This includes the DairyUP project, which aims to unlock the potential of milk, cow, and water resources in order to enhance productivity, profitability, reduce risks, and create new market opportunities for the NSW dairy industry.
"Within this program, I contribute to several initiatives, such as advancing satellite remote sensing for pasture monitoring, gaining insights into the economics of intensive dairy systems, and exploring opportunities to produce milk with higher value components," he said.
"The primary benefits of my research are contributing to economic growth, reducing environmental impact, and fostering a resilient dairy sector."
Forough Ataollahi, research officer animal health and welfare, livestock systems
Forough's research focus includes animal health issues in grazing livestock, which varies from metabolic disorders to worm burden.
She is currently involved in different research projects such as evaluating animal health issues in livestock grazing on mixed species fodder crops; developing technologies to evaluate the variation in supplement (such as minerals) intake; and improving the management strategies to address this issue.
"Good animal health and welfare requires disease prevention via developing management and nutritional strategies which need to be underpinned by high quality research," she said.
"My research focus is broad due to the nature of animal health, as one research can involve vector borne diseases, for example carried by mosquitoes and the other research can study metabolic disorders like milk fever or pregnancy toxaemia."
Jordan Bathgate, research officer - cereal agronomy, plant systems
Currently he is focusing on incorporating long coleoptile wheat into Australian farming systems, which evaluates genetic material (different wheat lines) with an improved seedling trait (a longer coleoptile) across multiple production environments.
"There are a broad range of benefits to this new genetic material. In summary, a recent (2022) paper using climate data from past field experiments estimates an average 1 t/ha wheat yield increase across Australia with incorporation of the trait. This equates to massive production gains," he said.
He is also working on enhancing frost tolerance and/or avoidance in wheat, barley and canola crops through in-season agronomic manipulation.
This project is focused on evaluating several methods of in-crop management techniques to reduce or mitigate the risk of frost damage.
"Frost damage in wheat alone accounts for a reported $400 million per year loss to the Australian grains industry," he said.
