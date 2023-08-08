The Land
Home/Agribusiness

The Punter: Hanging in there with Scobie Ward and Terragen Holdings

August 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terragen best known for its MYLO supplement for dairy cows and calves, and its Great Land soil conditioner. Picture via Shutterstock
Terragen best known for its MYLO supplement for dairy cows and calves, and its Great Land soil conditioner. Picture via Shutterstock

You have to hand it to Scobie Ward, the man's a stayer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.