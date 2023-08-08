You have to hand it to Scobie Ward, the man's a stayer.
Ward, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Hong Kong-based Ward Ferry boutique investment firm, bought 4 million shares in Terragen Holdings (ASX code TGH) even before the company was quoted on the stock exchange.
Terragen is a company that researches and sells biological products for farming. It's best known for its MYLO supplement for dairy cows and calves, and its Great Land soil conditioner.
The shares were floated on the stock exchange in November of 2019 at 25c each. In February last year they peaked at 49c. They are now 3c. Ouch!
Trials have demonstrated the products are effective. Its sales have been increasing but not fast enough to cover its ongoing research, despite strict cost control by the directors.
The auditors noted in their report on last year's accounts that there was some doubt as to whether Terragen could continue as a going concern. But Ward has hung in there and now holds some 16 per cent of Terragen shares.
Since then an initial placement and a share purchase plan for retail investors have boosted its cash. Scobie Ward has promised to put in another $2m next month. Shareholders will have to agree, because the deal will dilute everyone else's relative stake.
If it is approved, Ward's stake will rise to some 33pc, and he will join the board. The vote, at an online EGM on September 7, will surely be a formality. Shareholders are unlikely to knock back $2m.
The Punter bought an extra 100,000 TGH at the beginning of June. He was sorely tempted to sell them last week to lock in a 20pc profit and boost his cash reserves, but has decided to hang in there with Scobie. If the man is happy to have some $3m locked up in TGH shares, he must believe they have a bright future.
