It was another good quality yarding of nearly 3000 store cattle at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange last Friday. The market was firm to dearer for most categories.
There were some particularly well bred lines of breeders cattle that attracted strong competition from Queensland and South Australia.
The exception to the positive market trend in all markets at the moment are the lightweight weaner heifers, with buyers mindful of securing cattle with more weight as forage crops and the season generally continues to deteriorate throughout the North West.
They look exceptionally good buying with many sales from $400 to $600.
The prime market has shown some positive signs in recent weeks with significant improvement in cow rates and steady feeder prices recorded consistently for some weeks now.
Interestingly, bullocks had not shown the same improvement as the cow market just yet.
Hopefully as global meat stocks start to clear and more favourable trading conditions for processors return we may see a lift. Supply will again be the trick to any improvement.
Trading opportunities exist in spades at the moment, with just about all categories of stores cheaper in cents a kilogram compared to their heavier feeder counterparts.
However, constant talk of El Nino coupled with some negative trades in the past period has eroded confidence. As an old mate of mine used to say "money lost, nothing lost, confidence lost, everything lost!"
The market feels a bit like that at the moment.
If you need any encouragement about the global beef market, after a very tough time during the past couple of years, weaner steers in the Mid West of America made US400 cents a pound on Friday.
On another positive note the bull selling season is off to an unbelievable start in the north, new records and averages all frame the conversation on the stud stock scene at the moment.
Stock Talk is written by a range of stock and station agents from across NSW. It reflects their opinions and observations from their local district.
