It has been over two years since the final report of the royal commission into aged care quality and safety was released, making several recommendations on dental and oral health.
With it, the report brought to light the deplorable state of dental and oral health in Australia's aged care facilities and the recommendations made have been substantiated in the findings of the recent interim report of the Australian senate select committee into the provision of and access to dental services in Australia.
The CWA of NSW believes that the situation demands immediate attention, action and, above all, funding.
Federal government data reveals a staggering loss of over $465 million in Australian aged care during the first quarter of the 2023 financial year.
Clearly, substantial additional funding is needed if these recommendations are to be acted upon, so the question as always is: where will this funding come from?
The royal commission's recommendations include establishing a new senior dental benefits scheme to provide dental services to residents of aged care facilities and community-dwelling elderly who receive the age pension or qualify for the Commonwealth seniors health card.
It stated that it was imperative that this scheme be designed to minimise gap payments and extend additional subsidies for outreach services, especially for those unable to travel, with additional weightings for remote areas.
It recommended amending the quality-of-care principles to explicitly define the role and responsibilities of approved providers in delivering healthcare to aged care recipients.
It also insisted on including oral health as an integral part of the health care plan for residential aged care residents, irrespective of whether they reside in a facility or the community.
It recommended making approved providers of residential aged care facilities and community-based homecare packages accountable for providing the necessary oral health care to their residents by mandating this in the aged care quality standards to ensure compliance.
The interim report reinforced the urgency of these recommendations, especially for the vulnerable subpopulation of older Australians residing in aged care facilities.
It highlighted the lack of accessible dental care programs and the difficulty that older Australians have in accessing private dental practices for regular care.
The report stressed the need for the government to concentrate on developing a seniors dental benefit program focused on ensuring improved oral health outcomes, rather than one focused on individual service provisions.
As the federal government explores long-term funding solutions for sustainable aged care funding through the aged care taskforce, upper most in the minds of all involved should be the development of a fair, transparent, and sustainable aged care system that includes dental and oral health as an integral part of aged care.
To do so will lead to a healthier and more active senior community, reducing the burden on the healthcare system and enhancing their overall quality of life.
The time for action is now.
The federal government must act on the recommendations of the royal commission into aged care quality and safety and improve the oral health of older Australians.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.