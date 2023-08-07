The Land
Glenavon's focus on commercial traits pays with a $38,000 sale top

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 8 2023 - 6:00am
Eighty-one two-year-old bulls topped at $38,000 at the Glenavon Angus stud's 39th annual sale, while 29 yearling bulls sold to $15,00 and averaged $7965 with a clearance rate of about 85 per cent.

