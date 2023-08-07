Glenavon's focus on commercial traits pays with a $38,000 sale top

Eighty-one two-year-old bulls topped at $38,000 at the Glenavon Angus stud's 39th annual sale, while 29 yearling bulls sold to $15,00 and averaged $7965 with a clearance rate of about 85 per cent.
However, after the sale, a large number of the bulls passed in were sold by private treaty lifting the clearance to almost 100 pc. Seventy-four commercial Glenavon Angus heifers sold to $1775 for a pen of 15, and averaged $1427. There were 71 registered bidders at the sale ring, with three online registrations.
Glenavon co-principal Richard Post said he was thrilled with the average and clearance with an increased catalogue of bulls offered from last year's sale.
"We couldn't be happier. Things are back to normal. There are some great bulls, I thought, for every budget, and to sell as many as we did, I'm thrilled given the season around us," Mr Post said.
"There was just wonderful local support after a pretty hot couple of years to be back to normal. There's a bull for every budget.
"As I said at the beginning of the sale, I thought it was the best and most even line-up of bulls we'd presented, and we have a laser-like focus on a handful of traits that make you money in a commercial setting. It's good to see them going to those herds."
The partnership of David, Trish and Mike Lindeman, Maryburn, Wollomombi bought the top-priced bull, Glenavon Enhance S055, an 884 kilogram, two-year-old son of Sydgen Enhance.
"We're really big fans of Enhance genetics," Mike Lindeman said. "He had great style and quality and a beautiful quiet temperament. "We were also impressed with his Breedplan data."
Enhance S055 had a Breedplan estimated breeding value of +4 for its birth weight (BW) EBV and had an estimated eye muscle area (EMA) EBV of +8.2 with an intramuscular (IMF) EBV of +2.3.
Its EBV for 200-day growth is +54, +101 for 400-day, and +132 for 600-day growth. Enhance's Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $207, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($A-L) was $345.
James Harris, Forster and Sons, Abbington, Uralla paid $24,000 for Glenavon General S028 and $20,000 for Glenavon Select S189.
GW Welsh Pty Ltd, Bimerah, Longreach, Queensland, was a significant volume buyer with 13 bulls to $18,000 averaging $11,384.
The Sisters Pastoral Company, Dornoch between Mortlake and Warnambool in Western Victoria, were repeat volume buyers with 10-yearling bulls to $8000 four times averaging $6900.
Also acting on behalf of Queensland buyers was Dick Whale, Independent Breeding & Marketing Services, Wangaratta, Victoria, who bought bulls for three different clients and from three different regions; Longreach, Proserpine and Wangaratta in Victoria. Faust Cattle Company, Proserpine, bought three bulls averaging $7333, while Roseneath station, Longreach, bought three bulls averaging $9333. Andrew Graham, Wangaratta, bought three bulls averaging $10,333.
Kevin Graham Consulting bought three bulls for AJM Pastoral, Bruleigh, Richmond, Qld, to $20,000 averaging $15,333.
Rockvale Farms, Armidale, bought five bulls to $16,000, averaging $12,400, while Byron Pastoral Co, Inverell, bought six bulls to $10,000 averaging $7600.
RI Reid, West Urandangie, Guyra bought six bulls to $13,000, averaging $9833.
Elders Armidale and Guyra were the selling agents, with Lincoln McKinlay as the auctioneer. Auctions Plus provided the online interface.
