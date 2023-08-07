The Maroons may have won the State of Origin shield this year, but the NSW students showed their dominance in the Ekka school paraders contest on Monday afternoon.
With a whopping 207 entries on the first day of competition, it was Eden Kaminski, Camden Haven, NSW, who was awarded the ribbon for grand champion school parader, with fellow southerner, Marcus Wythe, Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, NSW, coming in as reserve champion.
After progressing from the 16 to 18 year class, Mr Kaminski thoroughly impressed the judges with his parading of a Speckle Park heifer from the KJ Speckle Park stud, based at Coopernook, NSW, whilst representing the CultivateAg team.
The 16-year-old said it was "surreal" to win such a tough competition at his first trip to the Royal Brisbane show.
"You dream about being at a state final and it takes a lot of hard work to win and succeed," he said.
"I had to really work for it."
The champion said he was grateful for the chance to the KJ stud for letting him work with the heifer, Tabatha, whom he broke in himself and had a special relationship with, adding to the success.
"I can't thank them (KJ) enough," he said.
"All that hard work at home has really paid off."
Having grown up on a property around half an hour south of Port Macquarie, and helping with his family's Belmont Reds stud, Mr Kaminski said he has always been passionate about cattle.
"I started parading and showing cattle in year seven at my high school and worked my way through the ranks and then ended up going into the stud section, and now joining CultivateAg," he said.
"I've always been into cattle, it's what I live and breathe."
After graduation, Mr Kaminski said he's hoping to study either a Bachelor of Agriculture or Rural Science.
"I definitely want to be back within the industry," he said.
"There's a lot of change that can still happen and there's a lot of improvement to happen."
