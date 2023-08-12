A national celebration of the longest running community events in Australia is being held in Adelaide in August ahead of the Royal Adelaide Show, with up to 580 agricultural shows coming together to plan for the future.
The 2023 Agricultural Shows Australia (ASA) conference will bring together the Australian and New Zealand shows movement under the theme 'Showing into the Future'.
"With a focus on incorporating homegrown and national innovation, as well as international perspectives, the conference will provide a unique platform for knowledge exchange and networking opportunities," ASA executive officer Katie Stanley said.
"It might surprise people to know shows are brimming with youthfulness and inventiveness despite their tradition and longevity; many young leaders are forging the future of ag shows.
"Shows comprise the strongest volunteer base in the country based on hours contributed and deliver a combined annual economic contribution totalling nearly $1 billion."
Ms Stanley said shows must continually evolve, whilst upholding their heritage, in an ever changing world to maintain relevance.
"With one in four Australians attending an agricultural show each year, shows are also a way to connect regions and cities and promote agriculture to a wider audience," she said.
Showcasing cutting-edge advancements and embracing emerging trends, the conference will explore strategies to enhance the growth and sustainability of agricultural shows in the evolving landscape.
Drawcard speakers including futurist Paul Higgins, and international guests - International Association of Fairs and Expos CEO Marla Calico, and Washington Town and Country Fair president in the US, Jennifer Gieskie.
The conference will run from August 30 to September 1, with free entry to Royal Adelaide Show on September 2 included in the ticket price.
Visit agshowsaustralia.org.au to register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.