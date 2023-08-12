The Land
Adelaide to host hundreds of ag show volunteers to plan for the future

August 13 2023 - 6:30am
The 2023 Agricultural Shows Australia conference will run from August 30 to September 1 in Adelaide, SA. Picture supplied
A national celebration of the longest running community events in Australia is being held in Adelaide in August ahead of the Royal Adelaide Show, with up to 580 agricultural shows coming together to plan for the future.

