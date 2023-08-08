The Land
Home/News

New research shows 35 per cent of rural Aussies say they're lonely

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
August 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Australians report higher levels of loneliness than those living in metropolitan areas. Picture: File
Rural Australians report higher levels of loneliness than those living in metropolitan areas. Picture: File

A landmark report into loneliness has revealed 35 per cent of people in rural areas are lonely - compared to the national average of 32 pc.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.