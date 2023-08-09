Central West NSW's Glenkerry is an opportunity to hit the ground running with the property being offered with 2590 hectares (6400 acres) of May/June planted wheat and barley crops.
Located in the Vermont Hill district about 90km north west of Condobolin, the property has 647ha (1600 acres) of Lancer wheat 1376ha (3400 acres) of Condo wheat and 567ha (1400 acres) of Latrobe barley.
Covering a total of 3139 hectares (7757 acres), Glenkerry comprises of 2781 hectares (6871 acres) freehold land and an additional 358ha (887 acre) leasehold area.
Glenkerry is being offered by Orange-based brothers Tim and Jason Litchfield, who have transformed the property in recent years to create an efficient, easy to manage farm producing grain, cattle and sheep.
The property features soft, red kurrajong country with mainly red to red sandy loam soils with about 93 per cent of the property considered arable.
The cropping country consists of large, open paddocks for efficient farming.
There are also good creek flats along watercourses.
The country was originally timbered with kurrajong, pine, bimble box and yellow box.
Water is supplied from 13 dams with at least one dam in every paddock. An anabranch of the seasonal Eremeran Creek also flows through the property.
Structural improvements include an as new 22x40x7m machinery shed with a 16x8m concreted work area, four 100 tonne aerated HE silos, two 80t fertiliser silos, a 220,000 litre steel water tank, 280 head capacity steel cattle yards, steel sheep yards, and a three stand shearing shed plus shearers quarters.
There is also a three bedroom weatherboard house and a 1000m airstrip with an aircraft hangar.
The property also has a gravel pit and features new gravel roads and hardstand around the sheds and silos.
No price has been provided. However, other country in the region has sold for $750-$1000/acre on a bare basis.
Glenkerry will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Condobolin on September 7.
Contact Paddy Ward, 0456 953 364, Ray White Rural, Condobolin.
