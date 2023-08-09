China has announced it will drop the 80 per cent tariff imposed in May 2020 to the importation of Australian barley.
What this means for Australian barley growers will depend on what happens to the crop size as harvest 2023 nears - which areas will have grain to export versus which areas have grain that will be needed to fulfil domestic markets?
The export-orientated regions of Australia - namely Western Australia and western South Australia, saw markets move up last week following the announcement. The east coast didn't see the same uptick in prices, namely because east coast markets already have premiums built in to price barley stocks into domestic markets.
Lifting these tariffs is largely seen as beneficial for new crop demand and brings barley back into the fray on an export front.
Speaking of exports, east coast Australian export business has slowed following the commencement of the northern hemisphere harvest.
This is broadly expected to continue (on the east coast) right up to the beginning of harvest 2023.
This is occurring because domestic values for grain on the east coast of Australia are currently at a premium to export markets.
This means that grain stocks should provide a decent carry into harvest 2023.
An example of how much of a premium domestic markets have been at versus export values is that a number of vessels loaded with barley have been shipped from WA ports into Queensland, where it was trucked inland and consumed by the large domestic market there.
As ever, rainfall is the most important input for any farmer. Right now, crops look amazing in Victoria, southern NSW and large parts of the Central West of NSW.
Looking great in August and having a great harvest result in November/December depends on rainfall and temperature playing the game between now and then.
Some isolated reports of frost damage occurred in early-developed crops in the northern Mallee region of Victoria. However, most of the crop isn't yet at a late enough growth stage to be affected by frost.
Ongoing urea shortages have seen some growers struggle to get "N", which has held crop growth back somewhat - it remains to be seen if by holding crops back, it works out to be a positive or a negative.
Since harvest last year, growers who have held canola have seen a wide range of price movements.
The last month hasn't been any less of a ride, either. In early July, there were reports the Canadian Prairies were dry and that some extreme heat was forecast - markets rallied as a result.
We then saw the weather forecast improve - markets declined again - albeit to a price that would still rate highly on the decile charts.
New crop markets for canola remain at above-average levels. This, combined with lower nitrogen costs this year, should see decent gross margins achieved - as long as spring is kind.
