Pinzgauers are a rare cattle breed that will gain some attention in October when the Pinzgauer World Congress Tour heads to Australia.
Members will be treated to some eye-opening farm tours on the South Coast.
The Australian Pinzgauer Breeders Association will host the international visitors, which includes farmers from Slovakia, Austria, South Africa, Canada, and the US, who will join their Australian counterparts.
The 70-strong tour will start at Julia and Steve Roso's property Fairfield at Jerrara, followed by a visit to Manildra, Bomaderry, where presentations will be given about their products, ethanol, stock feed, exports and environmental water treatment strategies.
The tour will continue on to David and Sue Boyd's large dairy farm Conglo at Terara, where they milk three times around the clock, before the group continues to the ACT and Central West NSW.
Steve and Julia Roso purchased Fairfield in 2016, a 42-hectare property at Jerrara, a small locality between Kiama and Jamberoo on the NSW South Coast.
The property, with unparalleled views of the picturesque Jamberoo Valley and Kiama coastline, was previously run as a dairy operation for several generations.
Steve and Julia met in Queensland, where they were both working.
Julia, who hails from Austria, had moved there from Sydney after perusing the pages of The Land in a city newsagent.
She was inspired by images of cattle on vast properties, and so she headed north to bring her dream to life, eventually breeding stud Droughtmaster cattle in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.
Now, the husband and wife duo are passionate about promoting the rare dual-purpose Pinzgauer breed, which, like Julia, also has its origins in Austria.
They run about 40 registered Pinzgauer breeders plus their replacements and adhere to a single joining period from October to December for calving in August and September.
"During joining, we split the herd up and use four bulls, two are bred from Australian stock, and two are AI progeny of semen imported from the original home of the Pinzgauer in Austria," Mrs Roso said.
"The two Australian bulls we run are homozygous polled.
"There are two fairly distinct lines within the breed, one being mostly dairy and the other beef. In Australia, we have mostly beef genetics.
"We need to hold a larger number of bulls than normally required for a small operation, partly to maintain a wider genetic pool but also because the breed is so rare, which means there are limited options for purchasing live bulls."
The herd is fully self-replacing, and now they have built up the numbers to a point where they can be more selective with their heifers.
"The breed has been around for several hundred years and predominantly horned as it was often used as a draft animal, but now approximately 50 per cent of the registered national Australian herd is polled," Mrs Roso said.
"On our farm, we are heavily selecting females for poll genetics and are aiming for a fully polled herd. We should be able to reach this goal in the next five years.
"Most importantly, we are looking for females that can do well on-farm and raise a strong calf with limited supplementary feeding.
"Here on the coast, the pastures are bulky and not the most nutritious, so females with good feed conversion ability are important.
"While it is currently very dry on the coast, the last few years have seen unusually long periods of wet weather. The wet weather has tested the soundness of the cattle's feet, which is another trait we are careful to maintain."
Situated on renowned "dairy country" with fertile soil and good rainfall, Fairfield's pasture is predominantly kikukyu and ryegrass/clover, oversown with clover, chicory and plantain to improve the species mix.
The farm is subdivided into small paddocks, and the Rosos aim for a 40 to 60-day rotation with limited fertiliser use.
"We try to apply regenerative farming principles, aiming to minimise external inputs," Mrs Roso said.
They are importing a small amount of silage and hay to supplement the pasture diet during the winter feed gap in July and August.
"Over summer, when Kikuyu is active, it is difficult to maintain quality, but rather than bale, we mulch this back into the soil and hope this strategy will reduce weeds and build our soil health," Mr Roso said.
An obvious feature of the breed is its distinctive coat pattern with a white back and tail and white underline along the top of the legs, which makes them appear as though they are wearing gumboots or long socks.
"While this is only aesthetic, it's an important aspect of the breed's cultural heritage, and we would like to preserve it, but not at the expense of conformation and performance traits," Mrs Roso said.
The Rosos look for well-muscled bulls with thick barrels, straight backs and a good temperament.
"The breed originates in an alpine setting where there is a great deal of handling inside a stable over winter. This means good temperaments have always been selected, and this is evident in the Australian herd," Mrs Roso said.
"While the breed is normally red and white, there has always been a small number of black and white Pinzgauers in Austria. The occasional black and white cow is valued in Austria and considered to be a symbol of good luck.
"We have imported semen from a champion black and white bull bred in Austria and hope to introduce more black and white cattle into our herd."
Steers are sold as weaners to preserve stocking capacity for their females and stud bulls. They are sold to the local store and fat sales at Moss Vale and Nowra.
Most of the Australian Pinzgauer genetics made their way to Australia in the 1990s from North American stock.
With only a small number of breeders in Australia and less than 150 registered females, the Roso's priority is to grow the national female stud herd and serve the needs of existing and new stud breeder members.
"This strategy will ultimately lead to more animals being available for commercial purposes such as dairy and beef cross-breeding programs," Mrs Roso said.
"But for now, the breed association would love to hear from people interested in registered cattle so we can grow our national female herd".
