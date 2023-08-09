The Land
Meaning of words is being compromised

August 10 2023 - 9:00am
A 'farm' produces food and fibre, not renewable energy!
A 'farm' produces food and fibre, not renewable energy!

We live in an era of compromised language, where words are losing meaning just as our mass communication technologies increase.

