We live in an era of compromised language, where words are losing meaning just as our mass communication technologies increase.
Words like 'milk' and 'meat' have been co-opted by food technologists peddling highly-processed synthetic products, and even the most 'woke' feels the need to tiptoe in trepidation around language sensitivities.
Lately I've noticed a resurgence of talk about 'wind farms' and 'solar farms', and if you're anything like me those terms are like the proverbial fingernails on the blackboard.
For thousands of years people have defined farms as landscape used to grow healthy plants and healthy animals for our food and clothing - the very survival of society.
Yet for some reason we as a society have allowed the energy developers and their crusaders to co-opt this word to also mean paddocks full of solar panels and ridgelines capped by enormous spinning blades.
People would look at you funny if you called Eraring Power Station a 'coal farm', or the Lucas Heights reactor an 'atomic farm'. But this is precisely what people are doing when they talk about wind and solar 'farms'.
The increasingly contested issue of electricity generation and transmission lines in country communities is something we need honest discussion about, and analysis of, particularly as the level of social support falters.
Dealing with these things without disingenuous talk will be critical to ensuring we can keep the lights on in the future. Plainly the support for coal-fired power is waning, and both as an industry and people who live in rural and regional communities, we need to make sure the energy transition happens with us, not to us.
Proponents and developers should remember we country folk may speak simply, but we aren't simple. Spin doesn't go far on the farm, we want to know what you're planning to do, and how it will impact us, our homes and our businesses.
This is an opportunity to reclaim genuine language, particularly around an issue where so many people want clear answers, not misinformation.
