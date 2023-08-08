Sumo Michifuku S211, by industry legend Sumo Cattle Co Michifuku F154 from an Itoshigenami daughter, started with an online bid of bid $18,000 and quickly rose beyond $50,000, at which point those with a budget broke the tips of their pencils. The action continued between virtual spenders before teetering on the century. In the end the telephone won out with Martin Donoghue, Acheron, Vic, telling his man in the selling shed, Charlie Pears, to close the deal with a nod at $101,000.