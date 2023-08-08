Excellent demand from full-blood and first cross Wagyu breeders pushed bull prices to a near stud record during Sumo Wagyu's annual on-farm genetics sale.
The Tuesday bidding on property at Lawrence via Grafton reached a top of $101,000 to average $21,533 for 29 of 38 bulls sold.
Sumo Michifuku S211, by industry legend Sumo Cattle Co Michifuku F154 from an Itoshigenami daughter, started with an online bid of bid $18,000 and quickly rose beyond $50,000, at which point those with a budget broke the tips of their pencils. The action continued between virtual spenders before teetering on the century. In the end the telephone won out with Martin Donoghue, Acheron, Vic, telling his man in the selling shed, Charlie Pears, to close the deal with a nod at $101,000.
The son of an elite, S211 ranks in the top 5pc for the breed with estimated breeding values showing a marble score of 2.7. He weighed 664kg at 24 months and presented with a carcase weight EBV of +35. His self replacing index topped the draft at $314.
The genetically classy sire will enter an existing full blood herd to help build the stud component of the enterprise.
One of the keen underbidders won the tussle for embryo brother Sumo Michifuku S209, with MS 2.4 and an SRI of $281, going to Fraser James, Guy Fawkes Station at Ebor for $40,000. The son of a sire whose offspring averaged MS 8.2 will be put to soft Angus females with Temania blood, with progeny fed on grain at Rangers Valley.
Mr James also bought Michifuku S457 for $37,000 with the highest marble score of the draft at 2.8 and an SRI of $292.
Tony Menkens, Saltwater Grazing, Primley at Armidale, paid $34,000 for Sumo Itoshigenami S243, by Sumo Cattle Co Itoshigenami Q85 from a Michifuku F126 daughter. The 23 months old presented at 588kg with MS 2.1 and an SRI of $251.
The Harris family, Kaputar Pastoral at Bundarra, paid $29,000 for Sumo Michifuku S447 by Michifuku L81, the promising son of 154, with MS 2.2 and an SRI of $250.
Father and son team Daniel and John Harris also bought Sumo Itomichi S431 for $20,000 and will use both in their first cross breeding program but will also use his progeny to help rebuild the family Wagyu stud, started by John's grandparents Wilfred and Louise who originally purchased foundation Sumo genetics from Dr Coates.
Volume buyers were full-blood breeders and repeat clients the Murphy family, Jericho, Qld, who came away with four bulls to a top of $18,000 twice including Sumo Michifuku S626, son of Sumo's newest upcoming sire. Big on growth the sire showed +3.2 for Eye Muscle Area. The bulls will go over pure bred cows.
Stockyard Pastoral waved down Sumo bulls to $22,000 for Itoshigenami S201 and $20,000 for Sumo Shikikan S281, son of an outcross sire with proven carcase results.
"We pick a bull that fits our cows," said pastoral manager Ryan Smyth, who will use the sires in F1 and full-blood programs.
First cross Wagyu/Angus producers Gostwyck Partners at Uralla bought two bulls to a top of $34,000 for Itoshigenami son S219 with MS 2.1, CW + 39 and SRI $266.
SJD Cattle Co with alluvial flats at Raleigh and broader country near Rockhampton, Qld, purchased two bulls to $24,000 for Sumo Mr Marble S265 by the highest ranking son of foundation sire and carcase leader Shigeshigetani.
Most of the draft sold soon after proceedings while semen straws topped at $900 each to average $662, with dearest sales going to full blood breeders in Maine, USA
Embryos sold to $2000 to average $1700.
The sale showcased three decades of genetic evaluation and pioneering breed work by the late Dr Simon Coates, with Sumo now managed by Eric Fraser and Simon's wife Mary Coates.
Elders Wagyu sales specialist James Matts in conjunction with Elders Dorrigo principal John Carey took bidding from the floor while auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay worked two brains with a tight grip on his gavel from high in the rostrum. Elite Livestock Auctions handled the majority of winning bids from within the online space.
