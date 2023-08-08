Doe goats made up the bulk of the yarding at the Dubbo goat sale on Tuesday where a total of 1703 head were yarded.
Olsen Agencies auctioneer Cleve Olsen said the quality of the yarding was good, attracting buyers from Sydney and further south.
"The goat market is tough at the moment, people are paying a dollar a kilogram over-the-hook but we sold goats that made three, four or five dollars a kilogram," he said.
"We saw these prices because people want good condition killable goats."
Australian Bush Goat billies sold to $32 while bucks made $15 to $80. Does attracted bids from $5 to $59 and kids made $5 to $24. Nannies sold from $15 to $22 and wethers made $26 to $100.
Boer wethers sold from $91 to $160 while does made $48 to $116. A single boer buck sold for $165.
In the Boer-cross, billies sold from $52 to $56 and bucks $40 to $200. Does attracted bids from $30 to $72 and kids sold to $43. Wethers made from $33 to $150 while nannies sold to $38.
A pen of 37 Kalahari-cross billies sold for $38 and Kalahari-cross wethers made from $50 to $65.
Elaine and Steve Todd, Middle Ridge, sold 13 Boer-cross does, 2019 drop by KLB Laverinth with Terraweena blood to Sue and Cody Bennet, Prime Acres Pastoral, Tooraweenah, for $72.
AWN Lord agent Mark Garland said there were a lot of Australian Bush Goats rather than Boer goats.
"Given the drier weather the bush goats are coming onto crops and I think people are taking advantage of that," he said.
"Restockers put a base in the market with capretto goats selling dearer than expected."
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
