Lamb export volumes are at an all-time high, but the international buyer demand is not being reflected in prices at the saleyards or over-the-hooks.
A slight increase in NSW export weight lambs in the past week, to an average of about 490 cents a kilogram (carcase weight), is still well below prices this time last year.
The state's trade and restocker lamb indicators sat at about 475c/kg and 302c/kg respectively.
At the same time, over-the-hooks prices for lamb were cheaper in the most recent report by Meat and Livestock Australia.
Lambs from 20kg to 24kg averaged 480c/kg, which was at least 60c/kg cheaper than the month before, while lighter 18kg to 20kg lambs were 420c/kg.
Purtle Plevey Agencies director Patrick Purtle, Manilla, said the sheep and lamb market had hit a major hurdle in the past few months.
"There's only one clearly defined trend - the better quality lambs and mutton seem to have found a level and the lesser quality and store models continue to be atrocious," he said.
"The good season in the south will dictate that numbers of good quality new season lambs won't be far away."
But Mr Purtle said producer confidence needed to turn around before the market made significant improvements.
"I'm sure, given a positive change in the season, the whole dynamic can improve for the better," he said.
Prices were also cheaper at the Guyra lamb sale on Wednesday last week.
Nathan Fletcher, Koala Partnership, Ben Lomond, sold second-cross prime lambs for $120 a head.
"It was a pretty solid sale, considering where the market is," Mr Fletcher said.
He said a series of heavy frosts in the region had made the season "tough enough".
"The big frost has held us back, but we will get some growth once the weather warms up."
The Fletchers run about 1700 first-cross ewes and the lambs were sired by rams from Keith Loosemore's Palana Poll Dorset stud, Gravesend.
Plasto and Company agent Geoff Plasto, Wellington, said showers during the weekend were not enough to keep anybody happy and further good falls would be needed to make any difference to the season.
He said it was another mixed quality yarding at Dubbo lamb sale on Monday.
"There were large numbers of secondary Merino and crossbred lambs, odd lots of neat trade lambs along with some well finished heavies," Mr Plasto said.
But he said trade lambs finished firm to $3 dearer, with 20kg to 24kg lambs selling from $66 to $122.
"A few pens of trade new season lambs ranged from $69 to $124, heavies were also firm to $3 dearer, with the 24kg to 30kg trading from $104 to $138," he said.
