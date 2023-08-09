Peter Birch, Moree, received the prestigious Incitec Pivot Fertilisers Service to the Cotton Industry Award at the Cotton Collective Awards in Toowoomba last Wednesday.
Mr Birch was the only New South Wales nominee to take home an award with those north of the border winning the remaining categories.
After beginning his career as a farm agronomist in the 1980's , Mr Birch in partnership with Peter Weal established B&W Rural in Moree.
Known for constantly challenging the status quo, B&W Rural has eight branches across the northwest region.
Under the leadership of Mr Birch, B&W Rural was one of the first in their region to investigate the value of using digital technology in cropping systems.
Further, Mr Birch has been instrumental in the adoption of controlled traffic farming, super single dryland cotton and the investigation of ultra spectral photography to target drift or site specific infestations of pests such as silverleaf white fly.
He was also a primary instigator of Cotton MAP with Nufarm, following this with Satamap.
Mr Birch has been an active volunteer for industry and community organisations in Moree as a board member of the Gwydir Valley Irrigators Association and member of the Gwydir Valley Cotton Growers Association and Crop Consultants Association.
He has also been a member of the local Westpac Rescue Helicopter branch which saw him abseil off the nine-storey B&W flour mill in 2017 to raise money.
Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay said Mr Birch has played a critical role throughout his 40 years in the industry, actively encouraging and supporting staff to grow with B&W rural.
"He has mentored a large number of agronomists and young growers for over 30 years, individuals who are now making a considerable impact throughout the cotton regions of NSW and Qld," he said.
Mr Birch said he did expect to receive the award and to hear his name was a total surprise.
"To be recognised for the time and effort put into building a business and a good team as well as training agros and bug checkers was nice," he said.
"We've had more than 200 bug checkers and 40 agros come through B&W Rural.
"When I did university in the 70's agriculture was all doom and gloom but with the development of new technology ag is one of the most exciting professions to be in and it is good to explain that to the next generation."
