US bond yields had a few volatile sessions last week following the release of ADP employment figures and treasury's quarterly refunding plan.
Prior to the release of the official US Employment Report on Friday, the ADP private sector employment number indicated an increase of 324,000 in July which was much higher than the expected increase of 190,000.
The analysts continued to note that the ADP Employment number is not an accurate indicator of official payrolls, but the market still reacted strongly to it.
On Friday last week, more than half of the upward movements in the US 10-year yields were reversed following the release of non-farm payrolls.- Christopher Hindmarsh, JBWere Limited
Following the news, the US 10-year yields were up 6.1bps over the 24 hours, to a high of 4.12 per cent, before retracing back to 4.08pc.
Adding to the volatility was the announcement of treasury's quarterly refunding plan.
The plan was much greater than expected, with $1 trillion of new bond issuance adding to the supply and $103 billion allocated to the longer-term securities versus the $96b expected.
The total non-farm payroll employment number increased by 187,000 in July and slightly below the consensus of 200,000.
This will bring the average payroll growth over the past three months down to 218,000, from 288,000 over the first four months of the year.
US treasuries rallied immediately following the non-farm payroll headlines, 10-year yields dropped from 4.20pc to 4.10pc in the first 90 minutes and ended the week at 4.034pc, resulting in a fall of just 8bps on the week. The 2yr slumped rapidly from 4.945pc down to 4.80pc and closed the week with 12bps down at 4.764pc.
On the back of bond yield volatilities, US and global equities underwent a reality check last week.
The MSCI World index had its worst performance since March and lost 2.3pc.
The lowering of bond yields on Friday did not support the equity prices and the S&P500 lost 0.5pc, with the NASDAQ was down 0.4pc.
As the market begins to embrace the soft-landing narrative, it is only pricing in a modest 36pc chance of another rate hike by November, and thereafter the market is pricing in 140bps worth of cuts by the end of 2024.
