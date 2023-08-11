The highly anticipated Trangie Truck and Tractor Show is just around the corner, and it is set to be bigger and better than ever.
Set to take place on Saturday, August 19 this year's event promises an action-packed weekend for enthusiasts of trucks, tractors, cars, and bikes, along with a plethora of entertainment for visitors of all ages.
Organiser Terrie Milgate revealed that the excitement will kick off on August 18 when trucks and tractors will start rolling into the showground.
"We will have an event on Friday night called 'Gears and Beers' at the showground. It's a gathering for all attendees who arrive early to enjoy a leisurely meal and a drink," she said.
"This year, we are introducing the Wall of Fame awards, where recipients will be awarded in different categories, from truckies to ag equipment collectors."
The show promises something for everyone, including a wide variety of market stalls, kids' activities, and thrilling rides.
"We have lined up a fantastic range of activities for kids, including a rock wall, mechanical bulls, jumping castles, and bungee runs, you name it it's going to be there," she said.
"The day will be filled with joy and entertainment from 8am in the morning when the gates open to the public."
Saturday's schedule is packed with events that will keep visitors entertained throughout the day.
The tractor pull competition will begin around 9.30am, followed by the quick shear event at 10am.
For automobile enthusiasts, a show and shine competition for cars, bikes, trucks, and tractors will also be taking place, with participants required to be on-site before 10am if they wish to participate in the judging.
As the day progresses, spectacles such as the derby race at 4pm and the car barrel race at 4.30pm will entertain attendees.
Later in the evening, the event will be graced by singer Matt Cornell followed by renowned country singer Adam Brand, who will take the stage around 6.45pm. Following his performance, the group from Cobar 'Ballz N All' will continue to keep the atmosphere alive after 8.30pm.
Wellington singers Mick Austin, Tracie Charma and Deb Goninin will be singing cover songs throughout the event to keep a light atmosphere.
"It's going to be a carnival atmosphere with plenty of food stalls from local organisations, CWA, and schools hosting barbecues, along with other food vendors," Ms Milgate said.
"We're expecting a huge crowd, and to accommodate the interest, we've made arrangements for camping and truck parking."
In addition to the activities, a massive raffle worth $7000 is up for grabs. Ms Milgate encourages everyone to participate and support the show, adding that volunteers are still welcome to lend a hand.
If you would like to enter the raffle, you can do so here.
For art enthusiasts, there's an art competition for kids, where they can showcase their creativity by drawing or colouring a picture. The entries need to be submitted at the Trangie newsagency by August 11.
Entry is $25 and free for kids under 12. If interested you can purchase your tickets here.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
