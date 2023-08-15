Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's announcement that the Murray Darling Basin Plan delivery dates would be extended has been met with mixed feelings.
Some have said that with next year's June deadline looming, and with nobody keen on water buybacks, it was the right thing to do.
That's not the case for Southern Riverina Irrigators CEO, Sophie Baldwin, who said the extension would not fix the flaws in the plan.
"No one would argue there was an initial need for a basin plan, however, extending the timeline does not take away from the fact the Basin Plan is based on flawed science and incorrect modelling," she said. "It has to be said, the volumes are unachievable and most definitely undeliverable.
"You only have to look at the upstream damage to our river environment under current delivery volumes and Minister Plibersek wants to take more water from the top of the system to deliver downstream.
"The Barmah Choke has lost 25 per cent of its delivery capacity over the last decade and now the Edward River and Gulpa Creek are starting to implode.
"River connectivity is a key principle and look at the health of the Darling River. What is the basin plan actually achieving here besides destroying staple food production and the environment in the southern basin?"
NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson said she was aware of the challenges around the plan.
"We know there are challenges when it comes to charting our path forward for the Murray Darling Basin Plan," she said.
"As the NSW Minister for Water, my focus is getting our state back on track to meet our commitments under the Basin Plan and I am working closely with the Australian government and other water ministers in the basin to find a pathway forward.
"The NSW government supports the delivery of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full and welcomes the acknowledgement by the Australian government that more time will be needed to ensure it can be delivered."
Ms Jackson believes the extension will be an opportunity to deliver on the state's commitments.
"We are committed to delivering our Sustainable Diversion Limit Adjustment Mechanism (SDLAM) program," she said.
"Years of delay and inaction by the previous NSW government has made it impossible for us to deliver these projects on time.
"It has been recognised for some time that several of these projects could not be delivered by the legislated deadline. Some of the projects will not be feasible going forward."
Ms Baldwin believes the SDLAM program was never going to succeed.
"We could argue SDLAM timeframes until the cows come home but at the end of the day it has been acknowledged these projects never had the capacity to achieve the desired environmental outcomes in the first place," she said.
