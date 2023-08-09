For the entirety of Steve Coxhead's life, and his father's before him, the cultivation country on their land has remained free of feral pigs - that was up until five months ago.
As the number of wild pigs throughout NSW grows following favourable conditions, more areas are being affected including the Coxheads' properties.
The family partnership - made up of Steve, his parents Ian and Liz, his Uncle Bruce and Aunty Wendy as well as cousin Ben - have 480 hectares of land spread over several properties throughout the Cockburn Valley.
There has previously been signs of pigs in some hill country on the properties but the cultivation country had remained untouched until earlier this year.
The family mainly grows lucerne and makes hay but also rotate their crops with corn and barley.
Due to the feral pig problem, about a 12th of their land has to be left alone.
"The cultivation country that they're in at the moment... we've actually had to leave that fallow," Mr Coxhead said.
"There'd be 40-odd hectares of cultivation country that we can't use because; why go to all the expense of trying to establish a crop just to feed the wild pigs?
"We're losing a large portion of our potential income."
For Craig Burke, feral pigs have long been a problem on his property at Watsons Creek.
However, in recent years Mr Burke said numbers had "dramatically increased".
The pigs cause all sorts of issues on the property from erosion to biodiversity loss and some cattle have tested positive for leptospirosis.
"We're pretty sure that was transferred through pigs," Mr Burke said.
"We have a lot of dams so they muddy and dirty dams and [there's] erosion - it just escalates.
"The more you control them [feral pigs], the better. It's an ongoing thing."
Mr Burke and Mr Coxhead were two of about 40 people in attendance at a community meeting last Friday where the issue of feral animals was discussed.
Both feral dogs and pigs were on the agenda but it was easy to see that one had been a bigger problem of late.
When North West Local Land Services (LLS) senior biosecurity officer Karen Heap asked for a show of hands for those dealing with feral pigs - the hands of almost every landholder at the meeting shot into the air.
It's a huge issue and Mr Coxhead said the pigs were getting more brazen.
"Where they've been digging of a night time, it's only 200-300 metres from the New England Highway," he said.
"Where my parents live, there's pig diggings 27 metres from their back door.
"You go out of a night, the dog barks or whatever, there's a real risk of having an altercation with a pig and they can do a lot of damage to a human."
Along with the risks posed to humans, feral pigs threaten 148 species of flora and fauna and eight ecological community, the National Feral Pig Action Plan reports.
They destroy crops and pastures and can also transmit a range of diseases, including leptospirosis and brucellosis, to humans and livestock.
LLS executive director regional delivery Rob Kelly said feral pigs were intelligent animals and a united front was needed to tackle the issue.
"It requires the coordinated use of multiple control methods, including aerial and ground shooting, trapping and baiting," he said.
"Landholders and land managers involved in coordinated group feral pig control programs have reported the best results in managing numbers and reducing impacts to their farming operations.
"Under the Biosecurity Act 2015, all landholders have a responsibility to manage pest animals on their land. The role of Local Land Services is to support landholders to meet these responsibilities.
"We do this by providing access to pest control tools such as traps and baits, offering training and advice, and leading coordinated pest control programs across multiple land tenures."
Mr Kelly said LLS pest control campaign had seen close to 100,000 pigs culled in the past 12 months.
"In the last year, in response to rising feral pig numbers, we've been working alongside landholders to coordinate and deliver our biggest pest control campaign on record," he said.
"Our aerial and ground shooting operations have been carried out on more than 12 million hectares of land in NSW, resulting in more than 97,000 feral pigs being culled.
"We have also provided more than 74,000 kilograms of feral pig bait to landholders in the last year, promoting an integrated approach to control.
"Reducing feral pig numbers will require a sustained, coordinated effort by landholders across all tenures over the coming months and possibly years."
The NSW government announced a one-year program worth $13 million in July to tackle feral pig numbers.
Mr Coxhead said it was a start but believed more time and funds needed to be injected into the program to properly tackle the issue.
"It has to be spent by June 30, 2024 and be split by 11 LLS areas. So when it's broken down per area, while it's welcomed, it won't be enough," he said.
"What LLS areas will get what breakdown of the funding and which control measures will be funded?
"There's a real risk of the program not being as effective as perhaps it could be because the funding has to be spent in what will be a relatively short period of time once the government finally gives the details to LLS.
He added: "The fact that the government have flagged that the funding is not ongoing for the 24/25 financial year is also a concern, feral animal issues will not cease on June 30.
"We need to have ongoing government support for ongoing feral animal control."
A spokesperson for LLS said the one-year program was close to being finalised.
"The program is being designed in consultation and collaboration with all LLS regions and is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.
"The control program will be targeting areas across the state with high density feral pig populations, so that control efforts will have the greatest impact.
"Monitoring techniques will also be incorporated into the program so we can assess the impact and success of coordinated control efforts on reducing feral pig populations."
Mr Coxhead was also critical of flagged changes to category D firearms licenses.
One sticking point was the new definition of an authorised campaign - to align adequately with firearm legislation - for large feral pest animals, like pigs, deer and goats, including active participation from five or more contiguous holdings of different ownership.
"If you have a neighbour who is a recluse or absentee landholder, it's a lot more difficult to access the tools that we need," Mr Coxhead said.
He added: "The government should give landholders access to what the landholder believes is the correct tool for their situation. If that correct tool is a cat D firearm, allow the landholder that licence."
Jeff Bacon, a contract shooter and managing director of smalls arms manufacturer Oceania Precision, went as far to say the $13 million program announcement was tokenistic and the changes to category licenses were prohibitive.
"If they were serious about tackling pig numbers, they would make category D firearms available to primary producers without the new burden of being linked to the LLS," Mr Bacon said.
"The government, in my view, should look at doing a rebate with affected landowners and those rebates could be for ammunition, they could be for the purchase of firearms of they could be rebates for the cost of aerial contractors. They might be able to do a 50-50 cost share arrangement with the helicopter companies that do this work.
"Aerial shooting is incredibly effective at suppressing pig numbers but the cost of aerial shooting make it quite prohibitive for the average landholder."
A spokesman from LLS said the NSW Police Force firearms registry was responsible for granting category D firearms licences, and it must be satisfied there was a genuine reason and special need to use a category D firearm in vertebrate pest animal control before issuing a licence. LLS provides advice to the firearms registry on whether an applicant for a category D firearm licence is participating in an 'authorised campaign'.
LLS has recently standardised the approach to defining an 'authorised campaign' when providing advice to the firearms registry.
This was done to accommodate the requirement of the Firearms Act 1996 that a campaign must be conducted by or on behalf of the government, the spokesman said. He added that the firearms registry is responsible for any due diligence associated with the issue of firearms licences under the Firearms Act 1996.
Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.
