Feral pig numbers dramatically increase causing huge issues for North West NSW farmers

By Ben Jaffrey
August 10 2023 - 5:00am
Feral pigs are an issue for Steve Coxhead and Craig Burke. Pictures by Ben Jaffrey and supplied by Invasive Animals Co-operative Research Centre
Feral pigs are an issue for Steve Coxhead and Craig Burke. Pictures by Ben Jaffrey and supplied by Invasive Animals Co-operative Research Centre

For the entirety of Steve Coxhead's life, and his father's before him, the cultivation country on their land has remained free of feral pigs - that was up until five months ago.

