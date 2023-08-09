Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where senior journalist Denis Howard and livestock editor Rebecca Nadge give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:
Whether breed societies are operating in the beef industry's best interests has been discussed at length at a field day in Woodstock, but the peak registered cattle body says the model is working well.
Jon Wright, Coota Park Blue-E, breeds composite cattle descended from Angus, Shorthorn and Simmental bloodlines.
Mr Wright noted the boards of breed societies were typically made up of seedstock producers, despite commercial operators holding a significantly larger portion of the national herd.
A wise decision to bury silage for a "not so rainy day" is paying off for the Dowley family, Tabulam Park at Plains Station on the Upper Clarence.
Other parts of the Clarence Valley are in declared drought with some poor paddocks showing their hand after a cold, dry winter. However these alluvial flats, once part of the sprawling Yulgilbar Station, are showing green pick at the base of frosted pasture. The reason biomass remains at all comes back to supplementary feeding.
Grains industry producers and exporters are cautiously optimistic about the opportunities presented by the reopening of the Chinese barley trade.
China last week announced it would remove onerous tariffs of 80.5 per cent on Australian barley, paving the way for the resumption of trade.
Farmer representative body GrainGrowers said the news of the resumption of an industry it claimed was worth $1.2 billion annually, was a shot in the arm for growers.
For the entirety of Steve Coxhead's life, and his father's before him, the cultivation country on their land has remained free of feral pigs - that was up until five months ago.
As the number of wild pigs throughout NSW grows following favourable conditions, more areas are being affected including the Coxheads' properties.
Six years after the Australian red meat industry announced its bold target to be carbon neutral by 2030, it has revealed it's likely to fall short unless more action is taken.
Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong said recent modelling published by MLA showed under current assumptions combining all mitigation options would reduce net emissions to 17.3mt CO2e - falling shy of carbon neutrality in 2030.
Australia's lamb meat is considered to be the best in the world, but getting it to customers is one of the biggest issues facing the industry.
Fletcher International boss Roger Fletcher spoke about the industry at Hamilton's Sheepvention on Sunday.
