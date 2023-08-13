HE Silos Forbes, for the farmer

Graingrower Nigel Armstrong, Gilgrandra, NSW, with Stevie-Leigh Morrison, HE Silos Forbes. The team at HE Silos has been working with farmers to address their storage needs for more than five decades. Picture supplied.

EFFECTIVE on farm storage has never been more essential, and HE Silos Forbes is committed to working with clients to provide tailored storage solutions.

HE Silos has been manufacturing silos for more than 50 years and has become a trusted name in the industry, with an innovative approach to design and technology combined with exceptional customer service.

Within a few years of it being established at Hillston, NSW in 1969, what started as a general engineering business evolved into agricultural machinery, grain shed fabrication and installation, and transportable grain silos.

The business has been based at Forbes, NSW, since 1984 and added a factory at Gunnedah in 1997.

Between the two sites, HE Silos Forbes now manufactures a wide range of grain, fertiliser, and pellet and mash silos; field bins; livestock feeders; and kit and bulk storage silos for agriculture and commercial use.

Bulk storage systems are manufactured in the HE Silos factory at Forbes and installed on site. Picture supplied.

Executive director and third generation in the business, Stevie-Leigh Morrison, said the team could custom design and manufacture products to suit any farming operation, as well as catering for other industries.

"We can make everything from a chisel mouth outlet live bottom silo to store powdered limestone, to sealable grain silos to store wheat," Miss Morrison said.

"Our goal is to provide exceptionally built storage products at reasonable prices for all industries, so we can build any type of silo to suit any industry, including flour mills, dog food manufacturing, breweries, the stockfeed industry, and graingrowers.

"The in-house engineering team that can design any silo to the Australian standards for any storage requirements."

The family-owned and operated company is well-known for its custom designs and innovation in the agricultural sector, with its Thermal Insect Control System™ (TICS™) being awarded for excellence in innovation at the 2016 NSW Business Chamber awards, on top of HE Silos Forbes being named business of the year.

Farmers like Ben Johnson, Boorowa, NSW, are able to make the most of grain market fluctuations by storing grain on farm and selling when the price is right. Picture supplied.

"Our TICS™ system works in combination with UV light and thermal air to maximise fumigation in our sealable grain storage products," Miss Morrison said.

"It evenly distributes the phosphine gas throughout your grain in a far more effective manner than its more traditional counterparts, while working to maintain optimal levels of phosphine to mitigate the risk of insect activity, while also adding value to grain by reducing losses due to insect infestation or contamination."

HE Silos Forbes is innovation and research driven, with the business currently working with the University of Wollongong to develop and test a new type of silo venting system to help improve grain quality.

"This system will be stand alone, and ideally suited to operations that do not have access to power at their silo storage system which is required for traditional silo aeration systems," Miss Morrison said.

"We've also previously worked with Charles Sturt University's innovation connections program."

HE Silos livestock feeders are specifically designed with skid mounting for easy towing and a 45 degree cone to eliminate bridging. Picture supplied.

The team at HE Silos Forbes constantly reviews and proactively manages for future changes to legislation, the economy and climatic conditions.

The company's new range of silos, to be launched in late 2023, have been adapted to deal with several issues that arise from the movement of oversize and overmass loads.

"Our motivation in designing these silos was to improve all of the safety risk factors, for our team and other road users; improve speed to market; reduce cost and reduce freight charges."

Post-harvest grain storage has been the cornerstone of the business since it began, and with farmers now able to directly market their own grain, it's never been more important to invest in storage.

The business manufactures field bins for grain, fertiliser, rice and auger use. Picture supplied.

Having suitable on farm storage that retains grain quality by monitoring moisture and protein levels, as well as being set up for fumigation and aeration, allows farmers to take advantage of better prices outside of the grain harvest season.

"Farmers are becoming more conscious of price and are wanting to market their grain to sell in the off season," Miss Morrison said.

"With the introduction of internet-based commodity and grain selling tools and applications, and the immediate accessibility for farmers to sell their commodities directly to the end user via these new tools, farmers have adapted and are growing their on farm storage.

"They're using better management practices to reduce post harvest losses with better control of insect infestations, which allows them to achieve greater returns due to a more consistent product with improved quality, as well as being able to achieve a higher price for their commodity by selling at the best time for the market."

HE Silos Forbes makes the process of increasing or improving storage simple, with the team able to determine each clients' needs for now and the future.

HE Silos can design and manufacture any storage system to suit clients' needs. Picture supplied.

The business offers free site visits with any commercial grade silo along with free site plans, and each silo has an extended structural warranty of 10 years and one year on components.

"This allows the client to gauge their current and future storage plans, which is important as a silo is an investment for today, tomorrow and the next 20 years."