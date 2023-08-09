The Land
Home/News

Newton Boyd's Big river cattle country offers scale

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Kintyre is a large-scale, well-watered 4481 hectare livestock breeding property situated in Big River Country. Picture supplied
Kintyre is a large-scale, well-watered 4481 hectare livestock breeding property situated in Big River Country. Picture supplied

Kintyre is a large scale, well watered 4481 hectare (11,073 acre) livestock breeding property situated in the Newton Boyd district of NSW's historic Big River Country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.