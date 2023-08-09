Whether breed societies are operating in the beef industry's best interests has been discussed at length at a field day in Woodstock, but the peak registered cattle body says the model is working well.
Jon Wright, Coota Park Blue-E, breeds composite cattle descended from Angus, Shorthorn and Simmental bloodlines.
Mr Wright noted the boards of breed societies were typically made up of seedstock producers, despite commercial operators holding a significantly larger portion of the national herd.
"One percent of cattle are owned by the seedstock industry, 99pc of cattle are owned by the commercial industry," he said.
"Breed societies are created by seedstock producers, for seedstock producers. That's fine - the question we're asking is: is the breed society always working in the best interests of the commercial - of the 99pc?
"The idea of the discussion is to break into that space a little bit and have a bit of an analysis about the value of breed societies and what they give to our industry."
Mr Wright commended Angus Australia for its foresight in developing a cooperative that promoted the breed so successfully, but questioned whether industry would benefit from working towards a common goal.
"Is it really an advantage to have Angus, or is it a disadvantage not to?" he asked.
"If the majority of people are getting a price, that's not a premium. It's just that the other people are getting a discount."
The lack of meaningful comparisons of results across breeds was something commercial producers would benefit from, he said.
"Who doesn't want that? The seedstock industry," he said.
"We're all siloed off into 37 different breed societies all thinking we can market our cattle and prove that we're better than somebody else.
"Let's bring the energy and the money into a common place that enables us to make greater gains."
There was extensive research on the benefits of hybrid vigour and he questioned why seedstock producers were not using Wagyu genetics if eating quality was the goal.
Consultant Dick Whale, Independent Breeding & Marketing Services, said the role of extension work had fallen to breed societies.
Mr Whale pointed to the system in the United States, where he said about 50 per cent of the herd was sold on the rail with the price dictated by the carcase quality.
A marble score of five rather than two was a difference of about $550 to the producer.
Mr Wright said the Australian market set the prices by the coat colour of the live animal.
"Wouldn't it be nice to have some nuances there that said 'if you breed something that's superior, you get paid for it'," he said.
"I find it extraordinarily frustrating for those Angus breeders who are doing a fantastic job; their clients' progeny makes exactly the same money as the really, really bad seedstock producers.
"If you've got a black steer, you get the dollar. There's no nuances in there to push change and improve quality."
Australian Registered Cattle Breeders Association executive officer Alex McDonald said although there was competition both within and between breeds, this was healthy and helped raise standards.
Each association was funded by membership and registration fees paid by their members who had a vested interest in how the organisation was run, he said.
"Most breed associations have very few if any commercial breeders as members but Angus Australia is the exception with about 1000 seedstock members and about 3000 commercial breeder members," he said.
"A commercial breeder member has exactly the same rights as a seedstock breeder member so can stand as a director of the association. At least one president of Angus Australia over the last 10 years has been a commercial breeder member."
Breeds such as Angus and Wagyu had grown because of the market, and not solely because of marketing, he said.
"The reason that their memberships keep increasing and their registrations keep increasing is because there are premiums in the marketplace for those cattle," he said.
"The Wagyu breed is classical - it's gone from being a very small breed to a very significant breed in the last 10 years, but that's market driven."
He said all the significant breeds in Australia used the Breedplan genetic evaluation system to drive improvement, but the inability to compare results across breeds was partly due to limitations in the science itself.
"Genomics works really well in populations of cattle, be they a herd or be they a breed, where there is a large amount of phenotypic data and those same animals have a genomic test done on them, which allows the genomics to better predict the genetics of that animal," he said.
"When you start to apply that across breeds - which are quite distinctly different genetic packages - it doesn't work so well."
Unlike the sheepmeat industry, the beef sector had producers located from northern Australia to temperate southern climates, he said, which presented challenges ranging from ticks to gastro intestinal parasites and therefore required more diverse genetics.
Several associations shared an administration hub and about 15 used the Agricultural Business Research Institute for secretarial work, he said.
"The model may not be perfect but it works pretty well," he said.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.