The Land
Home/Beef

Role of beef breed societies raised but peak body says model working well

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
August 10 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Wright, Coota Park Blue-E, Woodstock, led the discussion. Picture by Denis Howard
Jon Wright, Coota Park Blue-E, Woodstock, led the discussion. Picture by Denis Howard

Whether breed societies are operating in the beef industry's best interests has been discussed at length at a field day in Woodstock, but the peak registered cattle body says the model is working well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.