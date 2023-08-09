Steers at Tumut sell to $1360

The spring store cattle sale at Tumut was described by agents as "strong on current values".
Elders Tumut agents yarded 1317 head, mostly black cattle which sold very well considering the present state of the markets generally and the caution of buyers heading into a spring which could turn dry.
The few pens of well-bred Herefords were seriously undervalued by the buyers, while Harrison Daley, Elders, Tumut, said the pens of Angus cows with calves sold above expectation, considering their age.
"It was a very strong sale with the genuine Angus weaner steers selling above the market, but pretty solid for all the better conditioned cattle on offer," Mr Daley said.
"Even among the Herefords there were some very good buying opportunities, especially if you have the grass.
"The better pens of heifers sold above our expectations."
Steers sold to $1360, while heifers sold to $990.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females topped at $1900 when two Angus were offered, while cows with calves sold to $1770.
Sales of steers included 11 Reiland-blood Angus, eight to nine months and weighing 419kg, sold for $1360 when offered by Brungle Angus, Brungle; eight Angus weighing 443kg made $1280 for Waugh and Co, Coolac; and, CJ Bright, Adelong, received $1240 for 19 Reiland-blood Angus weighing 352kg.
Other steer sales included 55 Yavenvale and Injemira-blood Poll Herefords weighing 338kg made $920 when offered by Yaven Pastoral, Adelong; K and P and J and K Miller, Adelong, sold 22 Angus weighing 304kg for $1020; and, JL and IMT Crain, Adelong, sold 18 Yukon Park-blood Poll Herefords weighing 385kg for $1000.
Sales of heifers included 26 Bongongo-blood Angus weighing 361kg sold by G Fenn, Tumut, for $990; Brewis and Woodhouse, Dalgety, sold 21 Brookfield Park-blood Angus weighing 328kg for $740; and, D and A Harnett, Yaven Creek, sold 18 black baldies, 10 to 11 months and weighing 267kg for $560.
Cows with calves topped at $1770 when A and F Nicholls, Gundagai, sold 11 eight-year-old Reiland-blood Angus, rejoined and with three to four month calves.
Buyers from Wodonga, Corryong, Young, Wagga Wagga, and Forbes competed with local retsockers, who put a floor in the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
