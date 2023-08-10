.
Graziers across the Northern Tablelands are showing keen interest in being prepared for the next drought, based on attendance at a Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee (GLENRAC) sheep confinement and drought feeding workshop in late July.
GLENRAC chief executive officer Kylie Falconer said about 35 graziers and advisors attended the workshop at Bukkulla.
"Based on our feedback, 100 per cent of those who attended intend to put what they learnt from the day into practice, which indicates a high level of interest in being better prepared as conditions continue to dry," Ms Falconer said.
"There was a lot of interest in maintaining nutritional standards when confinement feeding, as well as how to set up a drought lot efficiently."
Ms Falconer said the current drying conditions were a concern across the region, with graziers travelling from well into Southern Queensland and southern New South Wales for the on-farm workshop.
"Almost three-quarters of our attendees told us they were likely to construct a drought lot to increase their drought resilience," she said.
GLENRAC partnered with Local Land Services and was supported by GWYMAC and the Armidale node of the SQNNSW Innovation Hub to host the workshop on all aspects of setting up a sheep confinement and drought feeding system.
Speakers on the day included Hamish Dickson from Agri Partner Consulting (cost/benefit and regulations), Geoff Duddy from Sheep Solutions (feedlot design, management and feeding) and Max Newsome and Meg Parsons from NSW Local Land Services (animal health).
Host Geoff Bucknell of Bukkulla Station said the day was informational and practical.
"The speakers got to the point, and the participants were able to see firsthand an operation, with great networking opportunities to share experiences and exchange information with people who genuinely wanted to be there," Mr Bucknell said.
Sheep Solutions' Geoff Duddy said most producers were very conscious of El Nino and wanted to be proactive and ready to make early decisions.
"They're experiencing a light winter, based on feed availability, and are already stocking up on feed," Mr Duddy said.
"The day at Bukkulla was their opportunity to learn about the costs/benefits of feeding implementation and how to meet nutrition requirements," Mr Duddy said.
This Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee event was supported by the SQNNSW Innovation Hub, which receives funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
The Farm Business Resilience Program is jointly funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
