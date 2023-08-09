Central West demand was strong at the Outwest Angus, Coonamble, annual bull sale with majority of the bulls sold at auction staying in the region.
Overall, 32 of 43 bulls sold to a top of $16,000 averaging $8,406 at auction. The sale had a clearance rate of more than 74 per cent with a further two bulls sold shortly after.
Outwest Angus stud principal Ewen McLeish said he was extremely happy with the sale.
"We had a lot of support from return buyers in the Quambone and Coonabarabran area although AuctionsPlus played a big role in our success," he said.
"Our top priced bull is the son of Powerpoint, an extremely sought after bull, and has beautiful skin and mobility."
"Fertility is paramount for us, but we also focus on high growth rates, strong carcass and that easy doing quality for our western country."
Taking home the top priced bull was Ivan Meier, Yumeia, Coonabarrabran, who purchased Outwest PP Saxby S77 for $16,000.
Sired by Powerpoint WS 5503 and out of Outwest FS Peppermint, the 24-month-old bull had a Breedplan estimated breeding value of +10.9 for calving ease, +3.7 for intramuscular fat, +19 for milk, +0.5 for rib fat, +0.0 for P8, +5.3 for eye muscle area, +1.3 for scrotal circumference and weighed 766 kilograms.
The bull also had an EBV of +57 for 200-day growth, +99 for 400-day growth and +113 for 600-day growth.
Mr Meier said Outwest PP Saxby 77 had great figures, but became a standout upon inspection prior to the sale.
"He'll be put in for joining with some of our heifers," he said.
"I like the style of Outwest Angus' easy-doing cattle...easy birth, high milk, EMA and IMF figures are what I look for."
Mr Meier also purchased four other bulls including Outwest Rel Somerset S12 for $11,000.
The 28-month-old bull weighed 726kg and had an EBV of
Sired by G A R Reliant, and out of Outwest LDC Pilgrim, the bull had an EBV of +60 for 200-day growth, +127 for 400-day growth and +127 for 600-day growth.
Outwest BM Salem S85, sired by Bladridge Beast Mode B074 and out of Outwest Dis Peppermint P123, was also purchased by Mr Meier for $9,000.
The 24-month-old bull weighed 765kg and had an EBV of +7.7 for calving ease, +2.0 for birth weight, +2.7 for scrotal circumference, +0.8 for retail beef yield, +2.5 for IMF and +0.80 for foot angle.
Mr Meier also purchased Outwest SC Shanghai S167 for $8,000 and Outwest FB Serengeti S33 for $6000.
Goonoo Goonoo Pastoral Co, purchased four bulls to a top of $10,000 to average $9,500.
Napier Grain & Graze, Ulamambri, purchased three bulls to a top of $11,000 to average $7,666.
JH & JP O'Brien, Glenanaar, Gulargambone purchased two bulls for $10,000 and $6000.
John Burley, Woodlands, Nyngan, purchased two bulls for $6000 each.
The sale was conducted by Elders with Brian Kennedy, Armidale, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
