Feel that shake this morning? Orange had an earthquake

An earthquake has registered in the Orange region on Thursday morning.
The tremor clocked 2.9 magnitude, just outside what is measurable on the Richter Scale.
Geoscience Australia measured the earthquake at 10 kilometres.
It's believed to have reached the surface at about 6.06am on Thursday morning south west of Orange and north west of Blayney.
If you felt the earthquake, Geoscience Australia ask you to register it.
In January we looked at the earthquake data across Orange. Want to see what we found? Check it out here.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.