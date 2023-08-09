The Land
Home/News

Orange earthquake on August 10

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
August 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feel that shake this morning? Orange had an earthquake
Feel that shake this morning? Orange had an earthquake

An earthquake has registered in the Orange region on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.