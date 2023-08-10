In addition to working on stingless bee nutrition, crop pollination trials will be conducted at a state-of-the-art research glasshouse at the national vegetable protected cropping centre on the Western Sydney University Hawkesbury campus. Crops such as avocados, macadamias, strawberries, mangos, and lychees may be investigated during this project. The pioneering research will include both laboratory and field studies, as well as behavioural experiments with stingless bees.

