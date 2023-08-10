The Land
Home/News

Yamba Angus bull sale 2023 top price and clearance results

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange-based Yamba Angus has sold bulls to a top of $23,000 at its annual on-property sale today, with several volume buyers underpinning the sale and bulls destined for Queensland, Victoria and NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.