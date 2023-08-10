Orange-based Yamba Angus has sold bulls to a top of $23,000 at its annual on-property sale today, with several volume buyers underpinning the sale and bulls destined for Queensland, Victoria and NSW.
Overall, 46 of 52 bulls sold under the hammer for an average price of $9206. In a further breakdown, the 36 two-year-old bulls averaged $9333, while the 10 lots of Autumn 2022 drops sold to a top of $15,000 and an $8750 average.
The top-priced bull, Yamba Paratrooper S66, 25 months old, by NMMP15 Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and out of a Lawsons Momentous M518 daughter, was purchased online to an undisclosed buyer via Nutrien Ag Solutions, Longreach, Qld.
The 880 kilogram bull displayed estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +4.9 for intramuscular fat, putting him in the top four per cent of the breed, along with 200-day growth of +62, 400-day growth of +109 and 600-day growth of +141.
Yamba Paratrooper also displayed a birthweight EBV of +3.3 and eye muscle area of +5.6.
A second bull, Yamba Samson S120, was also purchased online via Nutrien Longreach for $12,000.
The second-top priced bull was the April 2022 drop Yamba Tooma T44, 678kgs, which was purchased by AK and KL Michel, Warialda, for $15,000.
By USA19444025 Sterling Pacific 904 and out of a Millah Murrah Complement L115 daughter, the bull had an EBV of +4 for IMF, putting him in the top 10pc of the breed, along with 200, 400 and 600-day growth values of +56, +101 and +128, respectively.
The Michels bought a total of four bulls to an average price of $11,500.
D and B Brazier, Euchareena, purchased a USA18844589 Montana Elevation 7108 son, Yamba Montana S78, for $14,500, while online bidder Glendan Park and Adameluca Angus, Redesdale, Victoria, bought another Montana Elevation son, Yamba Talwood T9, for $14,000.
A notable volume buyer was long-term commercial client Wantabadgery Pastoral Company, Wantabadgery, who bought eight bulls to a $12,000 top and $9000 average.
Simon Matear, Wantabadgery Pastoral, said his operation targeted the feedlot market and he was chasing new genetics to introduce to the program.
He bought sons of BHRQ758 Dunoon Q758, USA18886461 Varilek Geddes 7068, USA17649083 Bushs Easy Decision 98, NDIP38 Kenny's Creek Kodak P38, NDIQ477 Kenny's Creek Payweight Q477 and USA17960722 Balridge Beast Mode B074.
"We've been buying Yamba for approximately 15 years and we just think they're good, easy doing cattle with good carcase traits," Mr Matear said.
"I thought the sale was reasonable given what's been happening in the commercial market - we got the number of bulls we were hoping to get."
Online bidder Panorama Park Family Trust, Coleambally, bought six bulls to a top of $8500 and average of $6916.
TE, J NT and H Ireland, Tullibigeal, purchased five bulls to a top of $14,000 and an average of $10,400.
Cumnock-based Gavin and Co bought four bulls to a $12,000 top and average of $8000, while Kildara Pastoral Company, Eurimbla, bought four bulls to a top of $8000 and a $6500 average.
Gullendah Pastoral Company, Baldry, also bought four bulls to an $8000 top and $7500 average.
Stud principal Brian Powell said he was fairly happy with the sale results and noted that Beast Mode and Paratrooper offspring sold well.
"We had six reliable buyers who bought a bit and then others picked up one or two each so I'm reasonably happy," he said.
"It was good for us - we're only new boys on the block here."
Elders conducted the sale with Lincoln McKinlay as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
