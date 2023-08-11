Southern studs dominated at the 15th Annual Breedelite DSSA Dorper and White Dorper sale at St George on Tuesday, August 1.
In a sale breakdown; 43 Dorper rams sold to an average price of $2312, while 39 White Dorper rams sold to average $2246, and one Dorper ewe sold to average $300, achieving an overall sale clearance of 69 per cent.
An overall top price of $6600 was reached for lot 3, a White Dorper offered by Justin and Lorroi Kirkby of Amarula Dorpers, Glenavon, NSW, and purchased by Chelmar Pastoral Co, Nindigully.
Top honours for the Dorpers went to Nick and Mel Pagett, Winrae Dorpers, Bundarra, NSW, who sold lot 93 and 95, both for $4600 to Mirage Land and Water Co, Cunnamulla.
The Cunnamulla outfit were the largest volume buyers on the day, taking home a draft of 12 at an average price of $3050.
Beardmore Pty Ltd, St George, also stocked up on the day, purchasing eight head an average price of $1850, while Boxvale Trading, Morven, and Brian Southern, St George, both secured six head, at average prices of $1866 and $1400, respectively.
The top Dorper Ewe was lot 131, sold by the Southern family of Boonoon Dorpers, Thallon, to Cameron and Stuart Masters, Clifton, for $600.
It was the second year in a row that the Winrae stud had sold the top priced Dorper ram and stud principal Mel Pagett said they were "blown away" by the support from their returning clients.
"It's good to see that, despite the tough season, that quality Dorpers are still selling well," Ms Pagett said.
"Repeat clients coming back, they know what Winrae genetics do for their commercial production systems and they keep coming back for more rams, which is great.
"We've got large scale experience behind our stud, so I think just having that background where we know what to breed for the big acres, we know what those commercial guys are chasing."
