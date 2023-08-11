The Land
Home/News

15th Breedelite DSSA Dorper and White Dorper sale hits $6600

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Meara, Elders, with Justin and Lorroi Kirkby of Amarula Dorpers, and the top priced White Dorper ram. Pictures: Supplied
Andrew Meara, Elders, with Justin and Lorroi Kirkby of Amarula Dorpers, and the top priced White Dorper ram. Pictures: Supplied

Southern studs dominated at the 15th Annual Breedelite DSSA Dorper and White Dorper sale at St George on Tuesday, August 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.