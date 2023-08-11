The Land
Home/News

Inspirational story of a nursing career

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prudence Wheelwright in her professional capacity with RFDS, and with her father James in the Laggan Pub. Pictures supplied
Prudence Wheelwright in her professional capacity with RFDS, and with her father James in the Laggan Pub. Pictures supplied
Prudence Wheelwright's autobiography, The Flying Nurse.
Prudence Wheelwright's autobiography, The Flying Nurse.

There would not be many people who fantasise about or imagine their "dream" job: one in which job satisfaction comes higher than material benefits and one where international travel and assisting those less fortunate is involved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.