There would not be many people who fantasise about or imagine their "dream" job: one in which job satisfaction comes higher than material benefits and one where international travel and assisting those less fortunate is involved.
A career where personal achievement and the satisfaction of helping make the world a kinder place is more important than meeting the exacting tasks of corporate progress.
Some people do succeed and one is Prudence Wheelwright.
She has been able to combine her fascination with travel with her career as a nurse and has written about it in her autobiography with the title The Flying Nurse - Saving lives and swaddling babies from outback Australia to Africa and beyond.
Family support has been crucial in allowing Prudence to follow her dream.
Growing up on the family farm near Laggan in the southern tablelands with her brother Alex and parents Beth and James engendered a high degree of independence when she was a girl.
But not many people who pursue their dream career even consider writing a book about their inspirational success.
"I never aspired to write this book," Prudence said. "It was just a series of saying 'Yes' and I've been writing journals for over ten years because it was a part of my self-care when travelling and working remotely all around the world."
During a social outing, Prudence was introduced to someone who had their book published by Hachette Publishing, and was encouraged to have a go herself.
After a year of negotiation, Prudence was offered a contract and a paid ghostwriter to help write her story.
"Many times throughout the whole process the question of why am I doing this came up," she said. "Because obviously self-doubt and people are going to know my story and do I want them to know my story and all those kind of things came about quite a lot."
Self-doubt is always in the minds of those who push beyond the accepted boundaries, when people step outside of their comfortable idea of living and embark on a project seemingly at odds with what they have normally done.
"But the fact is if I can inspire anybody to do something different or to inspire a young country girl from out bush somewhere to say yes I want to be a nurse and I want to travel the world then that's great," she said.
"Because that is what I have done and if I can encourage someone else that would be amazing."
Prudence attended primary school at Laggan where she was school captain before boarding in Sydney for secondary school.
"I then went abroad for a year and that's when I got the massive travel bug and desire to go again," she said.
Career beckoned and she graduated with a nursing degree at the Bathurst campus of Charles Sturt University before beginning at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.
"It was a massive teaching hospital which was a big deal," Prudence said. "Three years later and in my final year I did my midwifery degree with UTS and RPA combined."
She was invited to stay for another year and learn more midwifery skills but Prudence declined saying she had bought a one way ticket to Africa.
"I disappeared into Africa for eight months, going wherever the wind went," she said.
"It was just pure travel, I had the time and money and freedom to travel and I went wherever I wanted which was just fantastic."
Prudence returned home, disconnected from a possible suburban career but with the confidence of knowing where she wanted to put her nursing skills to benefit people living in remote areas, especially in Africa.
"I still wanted to see the world and when I got a 12 month contract in Saudi Arabia I was able to travel extensively throughout the Middle East which was incredible," she said.
But then she began a 'relationship' with Alice Springs and the Red Centre, where Prudence has been nursing in remote areas for the past six years.
"Some friends said to come out so I got a job - one of the joys of being a nurse - and went on a road trip with Dad and arrived in the Red Centre and I can't seem to leave," she said.
"It has got hold of me and I keep trying to leave and it's a love/hate relationship but it's remarkable and I wouldn't change it for the world."
Prudence is now working as a flight nurse for Royal Flying Doctor Service based in Alice Springs, where she has a nine week on nine week off contract.
"It is absolutely brilliant," she said.
"You go from being a nurse with a hundred other nurses around you in a hospital to being 'the' nurse. There is no red button on the wall, you are it and you are dealing with many logistical challenges.
"You are watching out for you own safety and everyone else's safety and your own entertainment because you don't get to go home at the end of the day and have a beer in those mostly dry communities."
Prudence enjoys her work and continues to travel.
"Its just been an extraordinary journey and it has definitely been a learning experience and a privileged opportunity," she said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.