Sealed and delivered, Australia's first patented sealed grain shed

By Newsroom
August 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Warren (pictured) and Jane Lefebvre, Warren, have secured a patent on Australia's first sealed grain shed.
The sky's the limit for WRL Engineering, Warren, after successfully patenting Australia's only fully-sealed grain shed.

