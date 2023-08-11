The sky's the limit for WRL Engineering, Warren, after successfully patenting Australia's only fully-sealed grain shed.
The family-owned business is headed up by Warren and Jane Lefebvre, who are now seeking a worldwide patent for the shed due to solid demand.
WRL Engineering specialises in designing, manufacturing and installing heavy-duty sealed grain sheds on-farm throughout NSW and QLD. With more than 30 years in the business and now with Australian certified innovation patent (no 2022100124), Mr Lefebvre said it's full steam ahead for the innovative business.
He encourages other regional Australians with innovative ideas to get in and get the patent process rolling. He says local businesses are ideally placed to develop original solutions for the unique Australian conditions and challenges.
"WRL's strength can be attributed to employing and supporting locals where possible, along with developing solid relationships with suppliers who will think outside the square as far as location is concerned," he said.
"It's not an overnight process. We have worked over many years to create and develop a fully sealed grain shed that has now become a patent design. The heavy-duty sealed grain shed has been continually refined over the past decade as a long-term storage solution built to last and is designed to maximise grain profits.
"We are vertically integrated, so we have complete control over manufacturing all components and assemblies for every shed. This allows us to manufacture faster and with more quality assurance than many others."
WRL sheds are all Australian-made with first-grade Australian products. The sheds feature multiple access doors at each end, protect against vermin, can be fumigated and host an oil bath that releases pressure in sizes from 3000 tonnes up.
"WRL sheds provide a far superior alternative to tarpaulins and other lower-cost storage methods due to their solid, impenetrable vermin barrier," Warren explained. "Unfortunately, it's not a case of if, but when our regions will see pests and plagues causing problems for grain storage.
"Earlier in the year, there was a spike in farmers reporting mice infestations in southeastern regions just two years after a plague caused millions of dollars in damages. A solid sealed shed solution is essential to minimise these devastating losses.
"WRL sheds also provide a multi-functional storage solution which can be used for machinery, various grains, fertiliser or even as another work area throughout the year."
Located an hour west of Dubbo, WRL has completed major agricultural and sealed grain shed projects in areas including West Wyalong, Walgett, Dysart, Condobolin, Gular, Mungindi, Moree, Forbes, Gunnedah, Nyngan, Tottenham, Croppa Creek and Narrabri.
