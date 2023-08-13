The Land
Home/Cropping

Down To Earth with Bob Freebairn: Lime not just for soils with existing acid soil problems

By Bob Freebairn
Updated August 14 2023 - 11:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) development officer Helen Burns stresses that all soils will gradually become more acidic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.