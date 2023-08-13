NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) development officer Helen Burns stresses that all soils will gradually become more acidic.
While farmers often only test and apply lime to paddocks that are severely acidic, it is often the most productive soils that are acidifying fastest and need to be included in soil testing and liming programs.
Early detection of acidity and timely lime application is an easier and cheaper way to manage soil acidity.
I, like many farmers, have addressed our acid soils successfully by establishing acid soil tolerant pasture species, growing acid tolerant crops and addressing soil deficiencies like phosphorus and sulphur.
However, Ms Burns said research indicated that even acid soil tolerant species will benefit from appropriate periodic lime application.
And unless lime rate and application method is appropriate, these soils will gradually become even more acidic.
Using acid tolerant species with highest tolerance to aluminium toxicity remains important even if using lime, especially where subsoil acidity is an issue and unlikely to be immediately addressed by a lime program.
However, even acid tolerant species have their limitations if soils become grossly acidic. There was an assumption that perennial grass pastures were not becoming more acid.
However, long-term research under the Acid Soil Action program debunked this hypothesis. Even soils showing no obvious symptoms should be monitored.
Ms Burns points out that while nitrate leaching from sub clover and use of sub and super has historically been seen as the main cause of acidification, soil pH changes are occurring in all farming systems in the last 25 years.
Intensification of farming systems, use of nitrogen fertiliser on perennial grass pastures and grazing crops and increased rate of product removal are all contributing to soils becoming more acidic.
To effectively manage increasing soil acidification, soil testing at various soil layers is best for designing effective lime programs.
Ms Burns and research colleagues have shown that lime top-dressed on the soil surface, such as in no-till farming or onto a permanent pasture, doesn't increase pH below five centimetres unless higher lime rates are used.
Surveys have shown that even in paddocks with 30 or more years of lime application, soil layers at depths of 5-15cm have become more acidic. Lime applied at rates to maintain 5.2 pH in the 0-10cm layer has not avoided subsurface acidification.
An acid soil management decision should start with knowing the severity and depth of acid layers.
Ms Burns advocates sampling in 5cm intervals to at least 20cm in depth. Cheap soil pH test kits are available to first assess soil acidity profiles and to follow up with laboratory analysis to more accurately develop sound lime programs.
Where cropping or preparing paddocks for pastures, and if soil testing has revealed likely harmful acid layers, Ms Burns stresses lime is best incorporated into that layer via an implement that can thoroughly incorporate and mix lime through that part of the profile.
Where no cultivation mix is feasible - such as on a permanent perennial pasture or on non-arable areas - long term benefit can still be good but progress in arresting soil acidity is much slower so early action becomes important.
Working with the Grassland Society and Holbrook Landcare, Ms Burns and Dr Jason Condon, soil scientist, Charles Sturt University, in 2019 and 2020 began lime trials near Lyndhurst, Canowindra, and Culcairn.
Findings reinforce the need to upgrade traditional acid soil management practices to ensure lime rates are sufficient to achieve pH change down the profile and the role of incorporation where aiming for rapid pH change at depth.
A report summarising three years of soil test results will be available soon.
For more details see GRDC publication Legumes in acidic soils maximising production potential in south eastern Australia and NSW DPI 2021 publication Future proofing agricultural production through effective management of acidic soils .
Next week: Research towards agriculture carbon balance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.