Wagga saleyards conditions improve with bobcats taking action

By Helen Decosta
August 11 2023 - 4:00pm
With a combination of fine weather and the work of Wagga City Council staff, the conditions of the cattle delivery pens have improved.
Bobcats have been used to remove mud and effluent at Wagga Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre (LMC) this week to improve working conditions following rain.

