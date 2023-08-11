Bobcats have been used to remove mud and effluent at Wagga Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre (LMC) this week to improve working conditions following rain.
It comes after The Land reported about the 'pigsty' conditions in the pens where workers were wading through knee-deep mud to access cattle (August 3) and industry groups calling for upgrades to be done to the facility for years.
Local livestock carrier, Peter Dawson said the weather had "been kind" and the yards were better than what they had been recently.
"I was in the yards there on Sunday night, around the back and it's a bit easier and firmer to walk around."Mr Dawson said.
"You're not getting stuck in the mud, you're not making yourself a target for the cattle.
"Before, if you weren't near a rail and dragged yourself out, it was just playing stuck on the mud with cattle."
Wagga Wagga City Council Director Regional Activation John Sidgwick, said the LMC had a range of operational practices and maintenance that were required to keep the site operating efficiently.
"Part of those practices and maintenance involve the regular clean-out of the cattle and sheep yards within the facilities," Mr Sidgwick said.
Due to the recent extended wet weather, he said the regular maintenance of the cattle delivery yards was reduced.
"Now we have drier conditions, we are committing all our resources to catching up on the maintenance of these yards," he said.
Mr Sidgwick said the council had hired two bobcat machines to carry out this maintenance work while its own bobcat machines were being serviced.
He said council recently met with livestock agents to discuss maintenance in the cattle delivery yards following the extended wet weather.
"Council continues to schedule concreting works at the sheep yards as part of the ongoing upgrade project at the LMC," he said.
"Council is in the process of preparing to take a tender to market for the replacement of adjustable cattle delivery yard ramps and sheep receival ramps
"We will continue to work with the industry regarding the implementation of a sheep eID (electronic identification) system."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.