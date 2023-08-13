The 2023 Coprice AGL Australian Utility Championships were held over five beautiful winter days in Nyngan last week where a visitor from down south took out the top prize.
With over 200 runs for the week, the Dorpers - donated by Jack and Dione Carter - were at times a dream and at other times a challenge which kept the competitors on their toes.
The championships race was whittled down to 15 and then seven competitors for the final which was taken out by Victorian Adam James and Myamba Moss in a well-deserved display by both handler and dog.
James also tasted success in the interstate challenge which was run for the first time.
States were asked to select representatives and competitors wore their state colours with pride while they also provided entertainment with some good-natured banter between one another.
James partnered Aoidh Doyle for Victoria to win the event with Tasmania's Adrian Carpenter representing with two dogs to come in second place.
South Australian workers Tom Joyce and Kristina Crawford where close behind in third while NSW was represented by Maurice Metherall and Gary White and Queensland by Tammie Conroy and Brad Clark.
Meanwhile, NSW's Greg Walton scored first place in the improver event with Milburn Harvey while Les Eveleigh, NSW, took out the novice with Beetle.
Up-and-comer Sam Taylor, also from NSW, took out the nursery section with eight-year-old Hanna Crawford, South Australia, getting the gold cup for the junior nursery section.
The junior nursery was one of the highlights which saw workers aged 6-12 compete in one of the most fun events. The girls loved competing against their friends and it was amazing to see the stock and dog handling skills they showed.
Local competitors Gary White, Kevin Howell, Dave Motley and Sam Taylor were successful in their respective events.
White, who is the president of the Nyngan Sheep Dog Workers Association, said the committee was pleased with how the trial went.
"We had people travel from all over Australia to attend and we were impressed with the quality of working dogs that competed," he said.
"The bond between man and his dog is vital out in the paddock and this passes onto the trial ground. It takes a lot of skill and training to pull it all together and we saw that in the competitors that took part."
"With only three on the committee, the organisers were so grateful to all who chipped in and helped out which made for a great feeling of comradery for the event.
"Planning is already underway for next year's trial event which we are hoping will be bigger and better."
Nyngan is synonymous for holding Australian events having held the Australian three sheep championships for over 23 years commencing in 1956.
The town has deep-rooted connections to all thing's sheep dogs, being surrounded by some of Australia's best known sheep stations and renowned sheep and dog breeders making it steeped in history and tradition.
Not to mention that committees filled with enthusiasts continued to run a trialling event in Nyngan from 1979 onwards with Nyngan sheep dog trial members coming up with the concept for the Nyngan Agricultural Expo, which successfully ran on Saturday, August 5, for its 31st year.
This year the 'Australian' trial, in its second year, had a real buzz about it as competitors travelled from all over Australia to attend and try their luck.
Utility trialling is referred to as the true test of a working dog as it encompasses, a cast to bring sheep to the handler, a set of yards to work the sheep through, followed by a gap/gate, race, and finally a pen, all to be negotiated through by handler, sheep and dog.
Australian Utility Championships
1st - Adam James Myamba Moss 252 (VIC)
2nd - Greg Walton Milburn Harvey 221 (NSW)
3rd - Aoidh Doyle Whisper Snip 218 (VIC)
4th - Kevin Howell Karana Roy 208 (NSW)
5th - Daniel Camilleri Pilbura Trick 197 (NSW)
6th - Gary White White's Billy 188 (NSW)
7th - Les Eveleigh Nellie 148 (NSW)
Australian Utility Championships Improver
1st - Greg Walton Milburn Harvey 152
2nd - Les Eveleigh Nellie 148
3rd - Dave Motley Motley's Joy 114
UP - Kevin Howell Karana Ace 80
Australian Utility Championships Novice
1st - Les Eveleigh Beetle 160
2nd - Jacob Ryan Spider 158
3rd - Les Eveleigh Ivy 157
4th - Tom Joyce Keilira Boon 153
5th - Les Eveleigh Major 152
Unplaced Adam James - Greg Walton
Australian Utility Championships Nursery
1st - Sam Taylor Opal 79
2nd - Sam Taylor Roy 76
3rd - Hannah Parker Bev 57
Australian Utility Championships Junior Nursery
1st - Hanna Crawford Walkandi Jack 68 (SA)
2nd - Miley Davies Gunna Try 59 (VIC)
3rd - Ella Crawford Clancy 50 (SA)
4th - Sophie Crawford Weekaroo Billie 50 (SA)
Australian Utility Championships Interstate Challenge
1st - Victoria - 160
2nd - Tasmania - 121
3rd - South Australia - 109
4th - New South Wales
5th - Queensland
