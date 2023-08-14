When Zoe Carter started a Facebook group to unite women in the Australian agriculture industry, she did not expect it to spread like wildfire.
Created in July 2022, Females in Agriculture Australia has grown to more than 23,000 members.
The group has become a safe space for women in the industry to connect with their peers and ask questions or advice on a range of topics.
From what underwear stops chafe when riding motorbikes to managing periods out in the bush, the group tackles questions some might not be comfortable asking in person.
Ms Carter said being in a male dominated industry, women can find it hard to connect with people personally to ask those questions.
"There is no female only ag group that encourages open discussion in a safe online space," she said.
"Women can post questions anonymously if they're too nervous to put their name out there, but myself and the other admins also post good conversation starters.
"Members talk about things from clothing recommendations to how to navigate inappropriate bosses...it is a space that allows women to be open about their experience in the industry."
The group has also become a networking opportunity for women to post job recommendations and offer career advice.
"Just the other day we had a 14-year-old girl ask what jobs are available in the industry and what she can do now to get prepared," Ms Carter said.
"Women also share employment opportunities and this is important because they wouldn't share them if they didn't enjoy the organisation.
"Everyone can join the agriculture industry, no matter where you come from and this page really represents that."
To learn more about the group, search Females in Agriculture Australia on Facebook.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.