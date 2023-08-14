The Land
Lake Bathurst based stud Spring Hill Angus tops at $12,000 twice

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:10pm
Equal top priced bull of the Spring Hill Angus bull sale Spring Hill Command S130, purchased by Richard Piper, Inverness, Chatsbury. Photo by Branded Ag Marketing.
Equal top priced bull of the Spring Hill Angus bull sale Spring Hill Command S130, purchased by Richard Piper, Inverness, Chatsbury. Photo by Branded Ag Marketing.

Direct calving-ease and low birth-weights were on the top of buyers priority lists at the Spring Hill Angus bull sale on Friday, with two bulls reaching a top of $12,000.

