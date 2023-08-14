Direct calving-ease and low birth-weights were on the top of buyers priority lists at the Spring Hill Angus bull sale on Friday, with two bulls reaching a top of $12,000.
The first top priced bull for the sale was Spring Hill Beastmode S24, purchased by Sheridan and George Zuev, High Springs, Verona.
The 23 month-old, Baldridge Beast Mode B074 son, was within the top seven per cent for both direct calving ease and birth-weight, with an estimated breeding value of direct calving ease of +8.6 and a birth-weight figure of +1.2.
Beastmode S24 also had an intramuscular EBV value of +4, placing him in the top 10pc of the breed.
Sheridan said that the Beastmode sons are very consistent and that S24 was a very nice, soft bull that would suit the south coast conditions and with the bulls dam Strathewen Regent Mittagong H66, being a new bloodline for the self replacing female operation.
"When you make really good genetic gains, you can't bump back," said Mrs Zuev.
"You've got to be really careful and keep building,
"That bulls figures are good, so hopefully we're on the right track."
Sheriad and George Zuev also purchased one of the three second top priced bulls of the sale, Spring Hill United S162 for $10,000.
The other equal top price for the sale was Spring Hill Command S130, purchased by Richard Piper, Inverness, Chatsbury for $12,000.
The 23 month-old, Baldridge Command C036 son, weighed 758 kilograms, with high ranking EBV's within the breed of +2.2 for birth-weight, + 83 for carcase weight, +62 for 200 day growth and -10.4 for gestation length.
The volume buyers for the sale were Narambulla Partnership, Goulburn, who secured 3 bulls for an average of $7666.
Ventoria Pty Ltd, Goulburn also bought 3 bulls average of $7666, along with Wicklow Properties Pty Ltd, Crookwell, purchased 4 bulls to average $6000.
The stud averaged $6961 for the 26 bulls sold, of the 40 offered in the draft.
Sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Goulburn, with Peter Godbolt in control of the Helmsman Sale, which was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.