The region's mayors will be looking for assurance existing and future funding for local projects will get the go-ahead when Prime Minister Albanese touches down in Tamworth for the Bush Summit.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb will wrap up the Bush Summit with the final speech at 1.30pm on Friday August 11, at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre (TRECC).
"Some of the things I'll probably talk about are the future funding for our performing arts centre, tourism precinct, aquatic centre, and lots of other things," Cr Webb said.
"These will build on our livability and the attractions that will help us bring people into our region for work to live and enjoy."
Cr Webb said he would be looking for funding options "like a water purification plant and a number of other options" that could be considered for water security in the region.
"We've lost Dungowan Dam's [federal and state] funding [earlier this year]," Cr Webb said.
"So, for Tamworth, the water purification plant is something we need to work very hard with on both levels of government, because we will need some financial support to get that off the ground."
Cr Webb also said regional road funding and community infrastructure programs "have delivered some wonderful outcomes in the past".
"So we're hoping to see both federal and state governments are committed to continue to fund regional NSW in the ways they have in the past under the previous [Liberal] government," Cr Webb said.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey said he would be going to the summit to find out what short-term options were available to help the region reduce what seems to be an increasing crime rate there.
He will also be looking to secure more funding for the Gunnedah Hospital after plans for its upgrade were downgraded earlier this year.
"It's an opportunity to get in front of very senior politicians in Australia with the Prime Minister and also the NSW Premier in attendance," Cr Chaffey said.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council Mayor Doug Hawkins said he would be looking to secure more funding for housing in his region to support jobs and population growth.
"In my position I'll be getting a hold of anyone I can and I will be pushing our barrow there," Cr Hawkins said.
"We have other issues, such as with Whitehaven [Werris Creek coal mine] closing down, which is going to leave a big hole in our rate base."
Other mayors in the region will also be in attendance, including Armidale mayor Sam Coupland to ensure state and federal funding for projects in their regions are secured into the future.
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
