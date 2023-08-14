The Land
Home/News

Moree's Young Aggies are ballin' to support the local community

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Moree Young Aggies committee at the annual Gold Rush Ball. Picture supplied.
The 2022 Moree Young Aggies committee at the annual Gold Rush Ball. Picture supplied.

Moree's Young Aggies are on the hunt for a community group in the Moree Plains Shire to be the 2023 Gold Rush Ball beneficiary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.