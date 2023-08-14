Moree's Young Aggies are on the hunt for a community group in the Moree Plains Shire to be the 2023 Gold Rush Ball beneficiary.
Following a successful event in 2022, which saw more than $65,000 split between the Young Aggies Moree Rural Scholarship Fund and the Royal Flying Doctor Service, the group has committed to supporting an initiative within the local area.
Sporting and cultural clubs, community groups, non-for-profit associations and volunteer-run organisations are eligible to apply.
Young Aggies secretary Angie Molyneaux said the group are eager to donate funds to the local community.
"We're a group of young individuals who want to attract and obtain great young professionals while also finding our feet as well," she said.
"The Gold Rush Ball began back in 2015 and has raised funds for our scholarship program which has seen more than 20 students conduct two week placements within the Moree Shire.
"This year we are channelling the success of the Gold Rush Ball directly back into the grassroots of the Moree region."
With more than 450 people expected to attend the event, it serves as a networking opportunity for young people.
"Some of our members are agronomists and bankers but we want to attract people from diverse career paths as it is not just about being in the ag industry anymore, it is about enjoying life in the North West region," Ms Molyneaux said.
"We aim to provide a supportive environment to help nurture the development and employment opportunities within our local area.
"We want young people to thrive in our community and consider staying longer."
Beneficiary expression of interest forms can be found via the Young Aggies Moree website with applications set to close August 31.
The ball will be held September 23 with founder of Humans of Agriculture, Oli Le Lievre, as guest speaker.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
