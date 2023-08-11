The Land
NSW will soon appoint its first ever feral pig coordinator

Updated August 11 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 11:30am
The feral pig coordinator will support the NSW government's $13m feral pig control program. Picture: Supplied
The search is on for the ideal person to become the first NSW state feral pig coordinator, with applications for the position now open.

