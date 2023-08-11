The search is on for the ideal person to become the first NSW state feral pig coordinator, with applications for the position now open.
Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said the coordinator will play a key role overseeing the delivery of control activities and landholder support for the NSW government's $13 million feral pig control program.
"We're committed to tackling rising feral pig numbers and know that the best way to do so is through the delivery of a wide-scale and coordinated control program," Ms Moriarty said.
"This new $13 million program will include landscape aerial shooting and ground control activities across NSW, while also delivering practical training to landholders to give them the skills to control feral pigs on their properties.
"A key part of this role will be engaging with both private and public land managers to ensure as many people as possible are participating in our coordinated control programs and playing their role in tackling rising feral pig numbers.
"We're looking for a driven candidate to spearhead this new program who has experience managing and implementing broadscale pest animal control programs."
The 2023-24 feral pig control program will be delivered by Local Land Services (LLS) and will implement the latest technologies and control methods to reduce feral pig populations.
Control efforts will target areas across the state with high density feral pig populations to ensure they have the greatest impact on pig numbers.
Over the past 12 months, LLS has culled more than 97,000 feral pigs after delivering its largest coordinated pest animal control campaign, across multiple land tenures, in its history.
For more information about the NSW Feral Pig Coordinator or to apply for the position, visit iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/job/senior-projects-and-programs-officer-feral-pig-coordinator-421607
Applications close on Wednesday, 23 August at 11:55pm.
Landholders looking for advice on pest animal control or wanting to take part in group control programs can contact their closest Local Land Services office by calling 1300 795 299.
