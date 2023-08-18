A peek behind the curtain | In Fiona's Garden

Australians are lucky in that we possess an incredible variety of native trees.
From the frost hardy snow gums (Eucalyptus pauciflora) of our high alpine country to the drought hardy mulgas (Acacia aneura) that grow throughout our arid inland and the gigantic, 100 metre Eucalyptus regnans native to high rainfall areas of Victoria and Tasmania, we have a tree for every climate zone and every soil type.
One of the world's earliest trees to evolve, the Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis), an Araucaria known as a living fossil, is an Australian native. It arose 90 million years ago, well before the 20th century's other newly discovered living fossil, the 65-million-year-old Chinese Dawn Redwood (Metasequoia glyptostroboides).
Wollemi Pine's identity was confirmed by Professor Carrick Chambers, former head of Sydney Royal Botanic Gardens, from a fossil of a piece of unknown Araucaria vegetation he had collected in eastern Victoria.
Our trees provide us with a link to Gondwanaland, the vast continent made up of Antarctica, South America, Africa, India and Australia that existed 200 million years ago: the Southern Beech (Nothofagus) is a genus of 43 species and is the only tree native to South America, New Zealand and Australia.
Some of my favourite trees come from rainforests. This is probably because living on the frosty NSW Tablelands I've no hope of ever growing one so they have the allure of the unattainable.
I love discovering a new tree and a recent trip to tropical far north Queensland introduced me to a previously unknown beauty, the Curtain Fig (Ficus virens), one of a group of trees known as stranger figs because of their growth habit of strangling their host tree.
Such trees start life from a seed deposited by a bird or animal in the crown of a potential host tree. After germination, the seed develops a root which drops to the ground below, takes root and in its turn encourages new roots to grow and descend, gradually encircling and eventually strangling the host.
The strangler fig in Curtain Fig National Park on the Atherton Tablelands developed its unique form because when its host tree eventually died, it toppled over into a neighbouring tree, causing a new set of vertical roots to develop. They gradually became thicker and interwoven, falling 15m to the forest floor and creating the curtain like appearance. The new host itself eventually died and rotted away, leaving a free-standing tree.
The Curtain Fig is estimated to be over 500 years old. It has a massive trunk circumference and is about 50m tall. Despite their killer instincts, strangler figs are an essential part of the local ecology. Their fruit helps to feed local fauna and the hollow trunks provide habitat for animals and bats.
Strangler figs may also help to preserve life by supporting their hosts during severe storms, according to Grace Brewer, research assistant at Kew.
Curtain Fig National Park protects a small area of an endangered type of forest, known as 'mabi'. Its semi deciduous canopy trees allow an unusual amount of light to reach the ground and support a well-developed shrub layer. The Curtain Fig can be seen from an elevated boardwalk which protects the roots but allows uninterrupted viewing from all angles.
Other stranger figs include the Moreton Bay Fig or Australian Banyan (Ficus macrophylla) which has huge, buttress like roots. Native to eastern Australia, it grows on the NSW coast south to the Illawarra. If you'd like your own stranger fig, weeping fig or Ficus benjamina makes an excellent house plant.
Curtain Fig National Park is on the Atherton Tableland, about 60km from Cairns via the Gillies Highway. From Yungaburra, drive 2km west along Gillies Highway to Fig Tree Road.
