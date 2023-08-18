The Land
Home/News

A peek behind the curtain | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
August 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vertical roots create a curtain like canopy on this strangler fig tree known as the Curtain Fig.
Vertical roots create a curtain like canopy on this strangler fig tree known as the Curtain Fig.

Australians are lucky in that we possess an incredible variety of native trees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.