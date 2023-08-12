Tamworth's national Bush Summit on Friday proved to be an ideal platform for landholders to launch their opposition to establishing wind turbines, solar panels and transmission line proposals in the face of national media coverage.
It will be recalled for many years as the birth of the organic protest movement against the renewable energy projects forced upon landholders opposed to establishing such projects.
Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce MP, said it was only the start.
"We've only had a couple of weeks to organise it," he said of the protest.
"It's an organic movement; it's not a Barnaby thing or a National Party thing; it's people who are affected. There are people from basically every party here.
"People have got to see that sometimes in Canberra, they still believe that wind and solar factories and transmission lines are just a moral good.
"It's a nightmare for us. You don't realise you're turning our country into an industrial park. You are doing it by walking over us, even when we come up with reasonable suggestions like we think this is bat poo crazy. Can you please be reasonable?"
Mr Joyce is faced with the installation of two transmission lines on his late father's property, Rutherglen, between Limbri and Woolbrook, and he's alarmed at the power of the covenant of the project.
"I can't farm under it (the proposed lines), I can't fence under it, I need permission to go under it, and you've got two of them on our place. Why can't you have one?
"That's my experience; everyone has their own stories."
Mr Joyce said the march of renewables is pushing the power price through the roof, and reliability is going through the floor.
"And these are overseas companies, and the money is going overseas. They are not doing it because they want to save the environment; they want to make a lot of money out of it."
He said mandates to have 82 per cent renewables in Australia by 2030 is "just like gold" for these companies.
John Peatfield, Spring Farm, Uralla, is also concerned with the spread of wind and solar projects across southern New England. He estimates there will be 10,000 hectares of solar panels and about 1500 wind turbines up to 290 metres high most of which will be within a 50 kilometres radius of Uralla.
Mr Peatfield said the declaration that New England was declared a renewable energy zone (REZ) of eight gigawatts, which is two-and-a-half times bigger than any other zone in the state, is causing great concern among landholders in the region.
"There was zero consultation when it was designated a REZ, zero about the size of it," he said. "It was a whiteboard exercise by (former coalition minister Matt) Kean, and then we started to see the scouts for the foreign developers appear and sign up landholders with secrecy agreements, so we could only learn by rumours."
Mr Peatfield said actions groups began to form and the establishment of RED, responsible energy development for New England, as an umbrella group to pull all those little communities together and help them.
He said the RED has appealed to the NSW Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Minister for Environment and Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe MLC.
"We want to know what is a social license, we want an independent cumulative impact stud of New England to see what it can handle, and we want to find out why they're putting their transmission corridors where they are. "
