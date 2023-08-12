The Land
Home/News

Bush Summit protests against renewables' march

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's national Bush Summit on Friday proved to be an ideal platform for landholders to launch their opposition to establishing wind turbines, solar panels and transmission line proposals in the face of national media coverage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.