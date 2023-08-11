Buyers from the Central and Southern Tablelands were the main competition at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, monthly store cattle sale on Friday.
Generally the steers and heifers were $120 to $140 a head cheaper than the July sale, but that was on the back of several months of firm to dearer price trends.
In line with the trends of recent months at Carcoar, the quality was very good for a winter store sale.
But, the dry conditions meant numbers lifted considerably for a yarding of 3926 head.
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms were limited in supply and sold from $330 to $595.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner steers sold from $450 to $908, and those from 280kg to 330kg ranged from $500 to $1100.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said when prices were converted to cents a kilogram, the better runs of weaner steers sold from 300c/kg to 345c/kg with a couple of exceptional sales achieving 360c/kg.
The weaners steers tipping the scales at more than 330kg included some outstanding quality pens and they sold from $730 to $1200.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg sold from $300, for the very light calves, to $730.
Most weaner heifers weighing more than 280kg ranged from $620 to $940.
Mr Monk said the bulk of the better quality weaner heifers all sold from 210c/kg to 245c/kg, while plain crossbreds sold down to 100c/kg.
A few pens of yearling steers attracted bids from $1100 to $1430 and yearling heifers sold from $890 to $1100.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows and heifers were plain in condition and about $300 cheaper.
The lighter end started at about $700, although a pen of PTIC Hereford/Angus heifers sold for $1375.
Mr Monk said the cows with calves were also considerably cheaper and quality was the factor affecting this trend.
Most cows with calves made from $1000 to $1400. One standout pen of Angus units sold for $1760.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
