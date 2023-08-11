The Land
Waitara Angus 2023 bull sale top price and clearance results

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
August 12 2023 - 6:00am
Waitara Angus stud principal Stephen Chase with Anne, Scott and Mervyn O'Hara, Tottenham, their agent Jack Piercy, Forbes Livestock, and auctioneer Tim Woodham, Nutrien Studstock. Picture by Denis Howard
A prominent run of commercially viable bulls were up for sale at Waitara Angus today, reaching a top of $22,000 on two occasions.

Senior Journalist, The Land

