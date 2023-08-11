He weighed in at 801kg and measured a scrotal circumference 40cm, displaying EBVs in the top one per cent for 200 day weight (+71) and $A-L index ($449), top two per cent for 400 day weight (+119) and $A index ($271), top three per cent carcase weight (+92), top four per cent for foot angle (+0.7), top seven per cent for 600 day weight (+145) and top 13pc for EMA (+10.1).