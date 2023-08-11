A prominent run of commercially viable bulls were up for sale at Waitara Angus today, reaching a top of $22,000 on two occasions.
Held on-farm 25 kilometres north-east of Tottenham, Stephen and Amity Chase offered 44 stud bulls with 26 of those selling by the fall of the final hammer, for a 59 per cent clearance and at an average of $9346 per head, with strong interest in more bulls afterwards.
One of the top priced bulls, Waitara Intensity S048, was purchased by Mervyn and Anne O'Hara, O'Hara Farming, Tottenham.
By HPCA Intensity and out of Waitara Fed Miss Wilcoola, 24-month-old Waitara Intensity S048 weighed in at 854 kilograms on August 9, measured a scrotal circumference of 39cm, and had estimated breeding values in the top one per cent for milk (+31), top 12pc for 400 day weight (+106), top 13pc for 600 day weight (+137), top 16pc for carcase weight (+79) and top 23pc for docility (+26).
Anne O'Hara said they purchased Waitara Intensity S048 because "he ticked all the boxes" for the operations 70 cow operation near Tottenham.
"We were chasing specific traits to help our herd," she said.
"We wanted a multipurpose bull that was good for both cows and heifers.
"We need a bit more length and structure, sound structure in our cattle and hopefully he can deliver that."
The O'Hara's are repeat buyers at Waitara's annual sale.
"Steve's looked after us really, really well," Mrs O'Hara said.
"We started buying bulls off Waitara when they were stamped with an R and now we are right through the alphabet and back to an S."
Equal top sale price was paid for Waitara Goalkeeper S098, also purchased for $22,000 by Mundarlo Angus, Tarcutta.
The 24-month-old Waitara Goalkeeper S098 is by renowned bull Baldridge SR Goalkeeper, who sired the $110,000 top price Waitara GK Safekeeping S56 at last year's sale.
Waitara Goalkeeper S098 is out of Waitara K7 Dandloo N27, a Pathfinder General K7 daughter.
He weighed in at 801kg and measured a scrotal circumference 40cm, displaying EBVs in the top one per cent for 200 day weight (+71) and $A-L index ($449), top two per cent for 400 day weight (+119) and $A index ($271), top three per cent carcase weight (+92), top four per cent for foot angle (+0.7), top seven per cent for 600 day weight (+145) and top 13pc for EMA (+10.1).
While the sale wasn't as strong as last year, Mr Chase said there were a number of contributing factors.
"The season really affected the result today," he said.
"People are sitting on their hands a bit because they don't want to have to feed animals with not much about.
"The soft meat market didn't help either."
Mr Chase said he was proud of what they offered for the sale.
"The bulls offered averaged 780kg after being used in with our commercial cows and that's really important and really relevant to us," he said.
"We think that all the bulls were good enough to use in our commercial herd.
"We pulled two out of a hundred out of our commercial heifers, so that shows they are pretty good calving bulls.
"They averaged 95pc over the cows, which is really good.
"We like using yearling bulls over our commercial herds and then bring them back for sale.
"They're sort of in good enough nick and it reduces our cost of production, allowing us to put our best bulls into the program, then into the sale.
"The challenge for us is actually having them looking pretty enough that people want to buy them.
"They were pretty plain in June, but looked okay in the yard."
CH Colless and Co, Fernleigh, were the volume buyer for the sale, picking up four bulls for a top of $14,000 and an average of $9750.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions with Nutrien Studstock's Tim Woodham completing auctioneer duties. It was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.