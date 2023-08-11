The $16,000 bull, Coolie Beastmode S147 PV, 24 months old, by Baldridge Beast Mode B074, and out of a Coolie Flower M189 weighed 918kg, and displayed an EBV of +5.6 for scrotal circumference and +74 for 200-day growth, putting him in the top 1pc of the breed, along with +122 for 400-day growth, +159 for 600-day growth and +0.62 for feet angle, placing him in the top 2pc of the breed.