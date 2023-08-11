Coolie Angus, Merriwa, has sold bulls to a top of $22,000 at its annual on-property sale today, with a clearance rate of 100 per cent.
Overall, 46 of 46 bulls sold under the hammer for an average price of $9,086.
The top priced bull, Coolie Klooney S148, 24 months old, by Milliah Murrah Klooney K42 and out of a Millah Murrah Brenda L73, was purchased by Bill McDonald, BlackJack Pastoral Co, Lostock.
The 864 kilogram bull displayed estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +3.8 for scrotal circumference and -6.9 days to calving, putting him in the top 6pc of the breed, along with +23 for milk, +0.96 for leg angle, +0.9 for rib fat, +70 for carcass weight, +7.1 for eye muscle area and +2.3 for intramuscular fat.
The bull had an EBV of +55 for 200-day growth, +97 for 400-day growth and +130 for 600-day growth.
BlackJack Pastoral Co manager Peter Kelehar said owner Bill McDonald wanted to introduce Millah Murrah blood into his herd.
"We were looking for that Millah Murrah bloodline, it is the main factor as to why we went for him (Coolie Klooney S148)," he said.
"Bill will be happy as he has bought a few Millah Murrah cows, but this bull will be the fire sire we've had of that bloodline.
"Bill has a 500 cow self replacing Angus breeding herd, breeding predominantly Angus weaners as that is what market he is focusing on.
"We have two other Coolie sires in the bull herd and we are very happy with them, hence why we are back at the sale this year."
Bill Fraser & Son, Dubbo, purchased three bulls to a top of $18,000 to average $12,000.
The $18,000 bull, Coolie Compliment S111 PV, 25 months old, by EF Compliment 8088 and out of a Wattletop J70 weighed 828kg, and displayed an EVB of +26 for milk, putting him in the top 3pc of the breed, along with +7.0 for calving ease, -7.3 for gestation length, +82 for carcass weight, +3.5 for scrotal circumference, +2.3 for P8, +2.1 for IMF and +9.0 for EMA.
Coolie Compliment S111 PV also had a 200, 400 and 600-day growth value of +59, +102 and +125, respectively.
Ron Potter Farms, Cassilis, purchased three bulls to a top of $16,000 to average $12,000.
The $16,000 bull, Coolie Beastmode S147 PV, 24 months old, by Baldridge Beast Mode B074, and out of a Coolie Flower M189 weighed 918kg, and displayed an EBV of +5.6 for scrotal circumference and +74 for 200-day growth, putting him in the top 1pc of the breed, along with +122 for 400-day growth, +159 for 600-day growth and +0.62 for feet angle, placing him in the top 2pc of the breed.
He also had an EBV of +36 for docility, +86 for carcass weight, +1.6 for IMF, -4.5 for gestation length and +2.0 for EMA.
Coolie Angus manager Jamie Edmonds said he was very happy with the sale and pleased to achieve a full clearance.
"We realise that it is a different year to last year and we were well prepared for that but we were surprised and thankful for the support in tough times as far as the cattle market and season goes," he said.
"There was a really good mix of return buyers, maybe 50 or 60 per cent, as well as some new buyers who have gotten great value in genetics for money.
"The top priced bull has just a fantastic family and is an easy fleshing, soft doing bull...he is a stand out bull all the way with an excellent set of EBV data and an exceptional temperament.
"We also had a new bull, Milwillah Pasadena P296, whose progeny present really well today and he was certainly the sire of the sale.
Coolie Angus was also active at the Millah Murrah female sale in April purchasing three females.
"We've certainly been flushing one of them, Flower S121, who we paid $100,000 for, and she's given us about ten eggs so far and we've joined her to some exciting sires," Mr Edmonds said.
"Next year's sale bulls were very quiet when they were weaned and have stood up well so we have another very exciting group of calves that we're looking forward to presenting next year."
John Bourke, Aberdeen, purchased Coolie Capitalist S93 PV and Coolie Capitalist S207 PV for $12,000 each.
Creffield Pastoral, Binnaway, purchased three bulls to top of $12,000 to average $10,333.
Point Pastoral, Mt Hope, Coolah, purchased three bulls to a top of $12,000 to average $10,000.
Lynoch Pty Ltd, Armidale, purchased three bulls to a top of $10,000 to average $9,000.
Todd Hammond, Echo Hills, Tamworth, purchased five bulls for an average price of $6,200.
Talooma Pastoral, Maules Creek, purchased seven bulls for $6,000 each.
Davidson Cameron & Co conducted the sale with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
