Coolie Angus achieves a 100 per cent clearance to average $9,086

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 11 2023 - 8:00pm
Top priced bull Coolie Klooney S148 with Coolie Angus manager Jamie Edmonds, Merriwa, Davidson Cameron & Co agent Warick Clydsdale, Scone, Thomas Livestock agent Grant Whatham, Singleton, and BlackJack Pastoral Co manager Peter Kelehar, Lostock. Picture by Elka Devney
Coolie Angus, Merriwa, has sold bulls to a top of $22,000 at its annual on-property sale today, with a clearance rate of 100 per cent.

