In the sale breakdown, 15 out of 35 bulls sold to a top of $24,000 and average of $8333, 9 out of 9 heifers sold to a top of $7,000 and average of $4,555, 19 out of 19 commercial heifers sold to an top of $1,100 and average of $998, 1 cow and calf sold for $11,000 while 25 semen packages cleared for an $141 per straw average and 6 embryo packages sold for an $775 average.