A full speckle park genetic offering was available at the Oakey Creek third on-property sale in Manilla on Saturday including bulls, stud heifers, commercial heifers, cows with calf at foot, semen and embryos packages for sale.
The stud attracted a buyer from over 4,000 kilometers away with their top priced bull en route to Wannamal, Western Australia.
Errol Howard from Kamarah Speckle Park in Western Australia purchased the top priced speckle park bull Oakey Creek Saratoga S23S33 for $24,000.
Out of a Legacy Revere 11D, the sale catalogue stated the two year old speckle park bull being a "once in a lifetime opportunity with this pedigree never being repeated".
In the sale breakdown, 15 out of 35 bulls sold to a top of $24,000 and average of $8333, 9 out of 9 heifers sold to a top of $7,000 and average of $4,555, 19 out of 19 commercial heifers sold to an top of $1,100 and average of $998, 1 cow and calf sold for $11,000 while 25 semen packages cleared for an $141 per straw average and 6 embryo packages sold for an $775 average.
Celia Mackay from Celamba Park Speckle Park, Tarawwera Qld cleaned the floor with the females purchasing all 9 stud heifers along with the cow with calf at foot.
"I bought a female called Spanish Angel F33 several years ago from the inaugural Oakey Creek sale and she produced the 2023 Grand Champion Speckle Park Bull at Ekka which was crowned just yesterday" said Mrs Mackay.
Eleven month old bull Celamba Unicorn took out the Speckle Park Grand Champion bull with the Queensland based buyer missing Ekka to be present at the Oakey Creek sale.
"As time goes on I'm beginning to see more and more structurally incorrect cattle at shows and in sale catalogues with twisted legs, many breeders are forgetting how important structure is and instead their just going just off the numbers."
"Dennis's {Oakey Creek Stud Principal} cattle are very structurally correct along with a great temperament and thats why I continue to come back " she said.
Daniel McCulloch, Tamworth purchased 3 bulls to average $7000 along with 9 commercial heifers to average $1,025.
Doug Thompson, Moss Vale purchased 3 bulls to average $7000.
"Today's result was a tough day at the office" said Oakey Creek stud principal Dennis Saint.
"We couldn't have presented the stock any better which is disappointing but we are aware that its just a reality of the current market."
"Good stock sells but people are being very cautious at the moment with all the talk around the dry weather in the coming months, it may come but when and for how long we don't know but the beef industry needs to push on."
"Producers will need calves on the ground in twelve months time to be making money and you can't do that without bulls." said Mr Saint.
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth with Lincoln Mckinlay the auctioneer.
