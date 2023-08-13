City students are maintaining a near-perfect 100 per cent attendance rate, helped by their school's popular agricultural program.
The Chifley College Shalvey Campus, near Blacktown, runs the Agriculture Club, which provides unique hands-on learning opportunities for students.
To join the club, students are encouraged to attend all their classes, as their overall commitment to learning determines their membership.
The club runs every Monday and Tuesday afternoon with 10 regular participants each afternoon, with numbers increasing each week.
Agriculture teacher Alison Mathieu, who oversees the program, said the students come from diverse backgrounds.
"Two students have some agricultural knowledge through family ownership of farms, riding sporting horses and competing in barrel racing, but apart from those two students, none of the other students who participate weekly come from farming backgrounds," she said.
This year has been the busiest yet for the team.
The students primarily work with steers, however, this year, they prepared stud heifers for the Sydney Royal, who took home second-place ribbons.
The school also competed at Bathurst Royal, taking home several first-place and grand champion ribbons, including Supreme Grand Champion Female Belted Galloway, and highly contested awards for their Jandrew Stud Belted Galloways and Miniature Belted Galloways.
The team plans to compete at The Beachport Liquid Minerals National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show in Blayney in early September, and they have four Belted Galloway steers on school grounds in preparation for the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza in Scone in October and the 2024 Sydney Royal.
Their Scone bound steer, Thor, was bred by Colleen and Peter Garvey of Ri-ala Downs in Blayney, and the breeder of the Sydney Royal team is Andrew Monaghan of Jandrew Belted Galloways at Stuart Town.
"We are incredibly lucky to have the support of great Belted Galloway breeders who support the students and their work with the larger animals," Ms Mathieu said.
The students learn a number of skills throughout their participation in the program.
They learn the basics of animal husbandry and nutrition, feeding the animals and general health monitoring, administering basic veterinary care like hoof trimming for the sheep on site, worming and drenching all the livestock.
"They develop their confidence in animal handling by working closely with the cattle, grooming, including brushing, washing, blow drying and basic clipping for shows," Ms Mathieu said.
"Students develop their leading ability in the smaller animal holding yard before venturing into the larger arena area in preparation for the show ring."
Students conduct a weekly weigh-in to monitor weight gain, which is used to make minor adjustments to their feed ration.
"We have been slowly adjusting the cattle feeding regime in the Upper Hunter Show lead-up as there is a minimum weight requirement of 380 kilograms this year," Ms Mathieu said.
"Because we run all the cattle together, the steers not destined for the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza will slowly gain weight for next year's Sydney Royal."
Ms Mathieu believes a significant draw card for students to engage with and continue their attendance in the club is driven by the opportunity to attend shows.
To be eligible for shows, students need to maintain attendance in their regular classes and attend a minimum of 85pc of afterschool sessions.
"This helps the students develop their work ethic and commitment to the animals and their handling skills," she said.
"Working with larger animals, in particular cattle, is not something that the students have had the opportunity to do before, and I think that is the draw card for most of them in engaging in the club.
"It is also the hands-on aspect of the club that attracts the students to keep coming back.
"Some of the older students have found their passions for livestock and cattle in particular and are looking at careers in the agricultural industry, both in livestock husbandry and management."
Ms Mathieu spent a lot of my time growing up on her grandparents' dairy in Kellyville and loved working closely with larger animals.
She has taught agriculture at Chifley College Shalvey Campus for almost 11 years.
"I love being able to pass on my knowledge and experience with these animals to my students, but also to help them find their love of ag in the everyday workings of a farm, from the cleanup to planting vegetables they have grown in the school's greenhouse," she said.
"My favourite thing is watching students complete challenges like competing for the first time and proving to them that they are capable and competent in their abilities even though they doubt themselves."
